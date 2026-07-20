A dosa vendor in Thane, owner of Benne Rush, revealed the financial reality of his business in a viral video. Despite initial monthly revenues of ₹12-13 lakh, his current take-home profit is only around ₹1 lakh due to high expenses like rent and staff salaries, and factors like weather.

Every corporate employee must have thought at one point in their career to leave behind the 9-to-5 work and switch to running a business, especially a restaurant in high-demand areas. Although the food industry may appear to be quite prosperous to many, the reality is quite different. A dosa vendor in Thane provided an accurate account of his profits and outlays, demonstrating how income varies throughout the year.

The owner of Benne Rush was seen talking to a vlogger named Utkarsh in an Instagram video. He disclosed that although his store used to bring in close to Rs 12 to 13 lakh a month, growing expenses and dwindling foot traffic eventually caused his business to slow down, reducing his profit to about Rs 1 lakh per month.

When asked how long he had been in business, the proprietor said that he had started the restaurant six months prior. After that, they provide an overview of the financial aspects of operating a restaurant in the city. The business owner shared that his restaurant witnessed its best phase soon after opening, with monthly revenue touching Rs 12-13 lakh. However, things changed with the passage of time.

According to the proprietor, the store presently makes between Rs 5 and Rs 6 lakh every month. He revealed that one of the reasons his sales have drastically decreased is the weather. "Business is slower because it's so hot outside right now," he said, adding that the winter months brought him a lot more business because more people choose to eat out.

When he broke down his monthly costs, he disclosed that he paid Rs 1 lakh for rent and another Rs 1.5 lakh for staff compensation. Keeping enough employees is expensive because the store is open from 7 AM to 11 PM.

Each month, he spends between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 on power and Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 on gas. The overall monthly expense, after accounting for raw materials and other incidentals, is around Rs 4 lakh. The owner said he can presently only save Rs 1 lakh in response to the vlogger's question about how much he truly takes home.

Watch Viral Video

Internet Reacts

The video has sparked an online discussion, with many pointing out the realities of running any kind of business in this economy, while others note that high revenues do not automatically translate into high profits.

“Gross profit is not net profit lol," wrote a user.

“1 -2 lakh ke beech mei rahega matlab not bad," an individual mentioned.

Meanwhile, someone said, “You’re showing top 20% restaurants, and what about the remaining ones? They aren’t as profitable, as well as almost 80% of the restaurants closed in less than 5 years. So don’t just see the other greener side and ignore all other flaws."