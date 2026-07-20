A man's adventure trip in Dandeli, Karnataka, turned into a nightmare after he plummeted about 40 feet from a zipline at a resort due to an alleged safety system malfunction. The incident, captured on video, left him with severe injuries, and his family now accuses the resort of negligence and failing to cover medical costs.

A Karnataka man's enjoyable adventure trip turned into a nightmare after he allegedly fell about forty feet from a zipline at a resort in Dandeli due to a malfunctioning safety system. The startling event, which was caught on tape, has raised concerns about the safety of adventure sports and resort owners' accountability.

The incident happened at Dandeli's Sterling River Resort on July 3. Vijayapura resident Kuber Surpur chose to attempt the zipline attraction after visiting the resort with his brother, Prashant.

The family claims that halfway through the trip, the safety lock allegedly snapped, sending Kuber plummeting from a height of about 40 feet. His brother's cell phone captured the entire incident. Kuber can be seen in the footage soaring across the zipline before plummeting to the ground in a matter of seconds.

Kuber suffered severe injuries from the accident, including nerve damage and fractures to both of his arms and legs.

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After receiving emergency care at the Dandeli Government Hospital, he was transferred to a private hospital in Vijayapura. He was then transferred to a hospital in Miraj where he had surgery since his condition required specialist treatment.

According to reports, Kuber's family has been told by doctors that he will need further hand and leg surgery as part of his recuperation.

The resort administration has been accused by Kuber's family of not adhering to required safety protocols before to permitting the ride to run.

Additionally, they claimed that the resort had originally pledged to pay for all of Kuber's post-accident medical expenses. The family asserts, however, that since then, the administration has ceased answering their calls and is no longer attending to their worries over the escalating medical costs. Although the management of Sterling River Resort admitted that the tragedy had occurred, he refuted claims of carelessness.