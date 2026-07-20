DMK MLA Markandeyan was questioned by Thoothukudi police for allegedly threatening CM Vijay. Fellow MLA Karunanithi condemned the action, calling it an attack on free speech and an authoritarian move by the government.

Vilathikulam DMK MLA Markandeyan, who has been accused of making controversial remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, continued to be questioned at the Thoothukudi District Superintendent of Police's office on Monday. Markandeyan was brought to the SP office for questioning as part of the ongoing inquiry.

DMK MLA slams arrest

Meanwhile, Kovilpatti MLA Karunanithi spoke to the media and criticised the action against Markandeyan, claiming that he was arrested over remarks made unintentionally during a thanksgiving meeting held after a public meeting in Kovilpatti.

Condemning the arrest, Karunanithi alleged that the move reflected authoritarianism and said it went against the freedom of expression guaranteed in the country He questioned whether the government was taking such action on its own or acting on someone else's instructions, alleging that the government was restricting the right to express opinions.

Responding to questions on whether such incidents were continuing, Karunanithi said, "Yes. Former Minister Anita Radhakrishnan was arrested earlier, and today Markandeyan has been arrested. We will not bow down to such threats."

He further said that permission from the Speaker should be obtained before arresting a sitting MLA and alleged that a case was registered in Thoothukudi over remarks made during an event in Kovilpatti. "If the law is not fair, I fear that this government may create a situation where people are forced to violate the law," Karunanithi said.

FIR filed over threatening remarks

Thoothukudi district crime branch arrested Vilathikulam following an FIR on a video that surfaced online where he was seen threatening Chief Minister Vijay during a thanksgiving meeting held late at Kovilpatti on Saturday. Markandeyan allegedly said that the CM's bones would be broken in the legislative assembly and made controversial remarks.

He also allegedly said, "Even if actor Vijay does not destroy us, his 5% of votes will ensure that he, himself, is defeated and his party will also be defeated. We will not be able to get votes from the public." (ANI)