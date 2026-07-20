CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das confirmed talks with the government after police used a mild lathi charge to disperse protesters marching to Parliament for education reforms. Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike with specific conditions.

Even as the CJP actvisists continued their attempt to stage a protest march to Parliament on Monday, Cockroach Janta Party chief spokesperson Saurav Das was taken to the Deputy Commissioner's office, with him stating that there is ongoing dialogue between the authorities and them. Asked about the development, Das told ANI, "We are in talks (with the government)."

This comes after the police resorted to using a mild lathi charge to disperse hundreds of protesters attempting to march toward the Parliament House. The demonstration, which began at Jantar Mantar, led to significant traffic disruptions in the national capital as security personnel were deployed in large numbers to contain the surging crowd. According to the police advisory, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar with prior permission. Security has been heightened near the premises in view of the Monsoon Session, which began today.

CJP's Stance on Talks

Earlier in the day, Saurav Das had signalled the organisation's willingness to engage in talks with the government regarding their long-standing demands for examination reforms. While noting that the administration's overtures came late, he stated that they remain open to discussions to resolve the impasse surrounding the education system. Das claimed that there is no clarity from the administration's side despite their recent attempt to open talks adding, that "the ball is in their court."

Activists Set Priorities, Conditions

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, earlier also laid out the priorities she wants the demonstrators to hold onto through the day. "We will focus on this march. Three points are very important today. First, we will focus on conducting the march peacefully. Let us stay focused on the issue- the issue of education, which is a vital need for this country and remain vigilant," she told ANI at the protest site.

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk said he would end his hunger strike if the government accepts accountability for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if Members of Parliament assure him that the issue of education accountability will be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting from Monday. In a post on X, Wangchuk outlined three conditions under which he would call off his hunger strike. (ANI)