Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged the Centre was not prepared to discuss key issues during the Monsoon Session, claiming the government failed to clarify if matters like the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation embezzlement and NEET controversy would be taken up.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday alleged that the Centre was not prepared to discuss key issues during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, claiming the government had failed to clarify whether matters such as the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation embezzlement and the NEET controversy would be taken up in the House.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session, Gogoi said, "For several days now, it can be seen that the Government is not ready for a discussion on any of the basic issues. So, they have not been able to say till date whether the Ram Mandir issue will be discussed in Parliament or whether the NEET issue will be discussed. The entire country knows that these are the basic issues for this monsoon session, but the government has no agenda or Business."

Congress Steps Up Demands for Debate

His remarks came as the Congress stepped up its demand for discussions on multiple issues, including the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP KC Venugopal submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha seeking suspension of the day's business to discuss the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and demanded a high-level independent inquiry under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge.

In his notice, Venugopal alleged there were "massive financial fraud, theft, and embezzlement of public donations" at the trust and urged the House to discuss the issue urgently.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain also said the party would raise several issues during the session, including the alleged NEET paper leak, student protests, the alleged "chanda chori" at the Ram Temple and concerns over ethanol blending. "We will raise our voice over it. We want a high-level inquiry into the 'chanda chori' matter. People are also worried about the ethanol mix. Several questions have cropped up; we want a discussion over that as well," Hussain told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera termed the proposed Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, a "distraction" and said the party would continue to press for discussions on the NEET issue and the alleged Ayodhya donation embezzlement case.

Heated Session Expected

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence at 11 am today. The session is expected to witness heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches over several issues, including the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation embezzlement case and the NEET-UG 2026 controversy. (ANI)