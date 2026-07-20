A fire broke out in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad after two electric scooters caught fire while charging. The flames engulfed a two-storey building, injuring one person. Firefighters rescued a trapped resident and brought the blaze under control.

E-Bike Fire Engulfs Pune Building

A fire broke out in the Walhekarwadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday morning after two electric two-wheelers caught fire while being charged at Dagdoba Chowk. The blaze spread to a nearby two-storey residential building, leaving one person injured.

According to fire officials, the incident took place when the electric two-wheelers parked for charging caught fire. The flames engulfed the two e-bikes and later spread to the adjacent residential building.

Speaking to ANI, firefighter Shahaji Kopnkar said the fire control room received a call at 7:18 AM about a fire in a flat in the Walhekarwadi area. A fire team was immediately dispatched to the spot.

"Upon arrival, we found that the building was a ground-plus-two-storey structure and people were trapped inside the flat. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the fire started while an electric bike was being charged on the ground floor," Kopnkar said.

"We rescued one person, and the fire is now fully under control. Two bikes were burnt, and one person sustained injuries. There was no other major damage. We are currently investigating the cause of the fire," he added.

Other Recent Fires in Pune

In a separate incident earlier on Friday, a fire broke out at a warehouse storing paint materials in Vetal Nagar in Pune's Kondhwa area, leaving one person seriously injured.

Earlier on June 16, a massive fire broke out at four furniture shops in Maharashtra's Handewadi area of Pune. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Pune Fire Department officer Sameer Shaikh said the cause of the fire was being ascertained. "Although the cause of the fire was unclear, it spread rapidly due to the presence of highly flammable materials. Firefighting operations involved vehicles from five fire stations, four water tankers and several private water bowsers," Shaikh said.

He added that the fire affected four furniture-related establishments, including a showroom at the front and a factory at the rear. However, an adjacent hotel and another factory were saved. No casualties were reported. (ANI)