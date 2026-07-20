PM Modi expressed confidence in a productive Monsoon Session, citing India's 7.7% growth. He urged for fact-based debates. Key bills on Supreme Court judges and the National Honour Act are set to be introduced amid opposition plans to raise issues.

PM calls for constructive, fact-based debate Speaking to reporters ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session, the Prime Minister said the world continues to face the persistent threat of conflicts, particularly in West Asia, which created serious challenges for energy-importing countries like India. "We are well aware, and the entire world is concerned about the persistent threat of war in various regions. The conflict in West Asia posed a major crisis for countries like India that rely on others for energy. Numerous obstacles and crises arose regarding petrol, diesel, LPG, fertilisers, and chemicals. Despite this, India maintained a growth rate of 7.7 per cent, emerging as the fastest-growing major economy in the world," PM Modi said.He said India's performance demonstrated the country's resilience and determination to achieve greater heights. "This reflects India's inherent strength and offers a glimpse of the enthusiasm and zeal with which the nation aspires to scale new heights. It is against this backdrop that the Monsoon Session is commencing; the country has gathered momentum, and the spirit of Parliament infuses fresh energy into that pace," he added.Highlighting the government's reform agenda, the Prime Minister said India's youth were benefiting from sustained reforms and pointed to recent infrastructure and technology achievements. "It is the result of the country boarding the Reform Express that India's youth are able to show such great courage and achieve success. Recently, a massive oil refinery was dedicated to the nation in Rajasthan. Just a few weeks ago, a semiconductor plant, the third one, was dedicated to the country. Not long ago, a green hydrogen-powered train was dedicated to the citizens; very few countries in the world possess this facility. Yet, the hydrogen train that India has introduced features the most powerful engine and is the longest of its kind," PM Modi said.He credited the achievements to the collective efforts of scientists, engineers, innovators, entrepreneurs and workers. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication of India's scientists, engineers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and workers, all of whom are living and working with a shared goal for the nation," he said.Calling for constructive debates during the session, the Prime Minister urged Members of Parliament to contribute positively and make use of their experience for the country's progress. "I am firmly convinced that where there are facts and logic, there is no room for a storm," PM Modi said. "Positive spirit is essential for achieving the nation's goals. Our House has very experienced Members of Parliament. Regardless of their party affiliation, they possess a wealth of experience. At a time like this, both Parliament and the country need their experience and knowledge. Therefore, the functioning of Parliament, meaningful discussions, and a collective resolve to take the nation forward are, I believe, the need of the hour. The youth of the country, brimming with aspirations, demand that we move forward," he added.Emphasising the importance of reasoned discussions, Modi said Parliament should provide space for every voice and every idea. "When arguments and facts are sound, one can make one's voice heard effectively even with a calm demeanour. I hope that the House's deliberations will be enriched by such arguments and facts. May every voice find an opportunity, and may every idea be respected. I invite all Members of Parliament to participate enthusiastically in the proceedings of this House," the Prime Minister said. Lok Sabha Agenda The Monsoon Session of Parliament commences on Monday, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to introduce The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, besides taking up obituary references, Question Hour, papers to be laid on the Table, a ministerial statement, and other listed business, according to the Lok Sabha's List of Business.Under legislative business, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move for leave to introduce the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to further amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956. The Bill will replace the ordinance promulgated by the Centre to increase the sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court from 33 to 37.The lower House will also take up a motion regarding the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit, to be moved by BJP MPs Eatala Rajender and Ajay Bhatt. The motion recommends that the Rajya Sabha elect two of its members to the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit through the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote to fill the vacancies caused by the retirement of NR Elango and Deepak Prakash, and communicate the names of the elected members to the Lok Sabha.The Lok Sabha will begin the day's proceedings with obituary references to the passing away of former Members of Parliament Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, Omwati Devi, Sudhangshu Seal, Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri AVSM (Retd.), KP Dhanapalan, Pyare Lal Sankhwar, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar.Question Hour will follow, after which Arjun Ram Meghwal from Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Pankaj Chaudhary from Ministry of Finance, and Kirti Vardhan Singh from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will lay papers on the Table of the House.Union Minister Suresh Gopi will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 4th Report of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas on "Litigations involving Oil PSUs" pertaining to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.The Lok Sabha will also take up Matters under Rule 377 later in the day. Rajya Sabha Agenda Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce a Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, with the proposed legislation seeking to make any obstruction or insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence. The Bill is listed for introduction on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, according to the Rajya Sabha's List of Business.The Upper House will also take up a motion for the election of one member to the Central Advisory Committee for the National Cadet Corps (NCC), to be moved by Union Minister Sanjay Seth. The motion proposes that the House elect one member from among its members to serve on the committee in accordance with the provisions of the National Cadet Corps Act, 1948.Another motion, to be moved by Union Minister of State L Murugan, seeks the appointment of two Rajya Sabha members to the Joint Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The motion proposes the appointment of Dr Bhim Singh and Sagarika Ghose to fill the vacancies created following the retirement of Saket Gokhale and Bhubaneswar Kalita from the Rajya Sabha.Papers will be laid on the Table in Rajya Sabha, including a statement on Bills passed during the previous Rajya Sabha session and copies of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026, and the Income-Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026. Opposition to raise NEET, Ayodhya issues Meanwhile, the Opposition during this Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to raise several issues, including the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation embezzlement case and the NEET-UG paper leak. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has already moved a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has also submitted a notice for an adjournment motion under Rule 267, seeking a discussion on the "theft of offerings at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya."The Monsoon Session of Parliament commencing today is set to witness the Centre and the Opposition locking horns on several issues. The session, scheduled to stretch till August 13, will also mark the parliamentary debut of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), formed by 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who merged their faction and aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that the Monsoon Session of Parliament would witness meaningful discussions, saying that "where there are facts and logic, there is no room for a storm," while highlighting India's economic resilience and recent development milestones.Speaking to reporters ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session, the Prime Minister said the world continues to face the persistent threat of conflicts, particularly in West Asia, which created serious challenges for energy-importing countries like India. "We are well aware, and the entire world is concerned about the persistent threat of war in various regions. The conflict in West Asia posed a major crisis for countries like India that rely on others for energy. Numerous obstacles and crises arose regarding petrol, diesel, LPG, fertilisers, and chemicals. Despite this, India maintained a growth rate of 7.7 per cent, emerging as the fastest-growing major economy in the world," PM Modi said.He said India's performance demonstrated the country's resilience and determination to achieve greater heights. "This reflects India's inherent strength and offers a glimpse of the enthusiasm and zeal with which the nation aspires to scale new heights. It is against this backdrop that the Monsoon Session is commencing; the country has gathered momentum, and the spirit of Parliament infuses fresh energy into that pace," he added.Highlighting the government's reform agenda, the Prime Minister said India's youth were benefiting from sustained reforms and pointed to recent infrastructure and technology achievements. "It is the result of the country boarding the Reform Express that India's youth are able to show such great courage and achieve success. Recently, a massive oil refinery was dedicated to the nation in Rajasthan. Just a few weeks ago, a semiconductor plant, the third one, was dedicated to the country. Not long ago, a green hydrogen-powered train was dedicated to the citizens; very few countries in the world possess this facility. Yet, the hydrogen train that India has introduced features the most powerful engine and is the longest of its kind," PM Modi said.He credited the achievements to the collective efforts of scientists, engineers, innovators, entrepreneurs and workers. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication of India's scientists, engineers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and workers, all of whom are living and working with a shared goal for the nation," he said.Calling for constructive debates during the session, the Prime Minister urged Members of Parliament to contribute positively and make use of their experience for the country's progress. "I am firmly convinced that where there are facts and logic, there is no room for a storm," PM Modi said. "Positive spirit is essential for achieving the nation's goals. Our House has very experienced Members of Parliament. Regardless of their party affiliation, they possess a wealth of experience. At a time like this, both Parliament and the country need their experience and knowledge. Therefore, the functioning of Parliament, meaningful discussions, and a collective resolve to take the nation forward are, I believe, the need of the hour. The youth of the country, brimming with aspirations, demand that we move forward," he added.Emphasising the importance of reasoned discussions, Modi said Parliament should provide space for every voice and every idea. "When arguments and facts are sound, one can make one's voice heard effectively even with a calm demeanour. I hope that the House's deliberations will be enriched by such arguments and facts. May every voice find an opportunity, and may every idea be respected. I invite all Members of Parliament to participate enthusiastically in the proceedings of this House," the Prime Minister said.The Monsoon Session of Parliament commences on Monday, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to introduce The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, besides taking up obituary references, Question Hour, papers to be laid on the Table, a ministerial statement, and other listed business, according to the Lok Sabha's List of Business.Under legislative business, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move for leave to introduce the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to further amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956. The Bill will replace the ordinance promulgated by the Centre to increase the sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court from 33 to 37.The lower House will also take up a motion regarding the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit, to be moved by BJP MPs Eatala Rajender and Ajay Bhatt. The motion recommends that the Rajya Sabha elect two of its members to the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit through the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote to fill the vacancies caused by the retirement of NR Elango and Deepak Prakash, and communicate the names of the elected members to the Lok Sabha.The Lok Sabha will begin the day's proceedings with obituary references to the passing away of former Members of Parliament Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, Omwati Devi, Sudhangshu Seal, Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri AVSM (Retd.), KP Dhanapalan, Pyare Lal Sankhwar, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar.Question Hour will follow, after which Arjun Ram Meghwal from Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Pankaj Chaudhary from Ministry of Finance, and Kirti Vardhan Singh from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will lay papers on the Table of the House.Union Minister Suresh Gopi will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 4th Report of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas on "Litigations involving Oil PSUs" pertaining to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.The Lok Sabha will also take up Matters under Rule 377 later in the day.Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce a Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, with the proposed legislation seeking to make any obstruction or insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence. The Bill is listed for introduction on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, according to the Rajya Sabha's List of Business.The Upper House will also take up a motion for the election of one member to the Central Advisory Committee for the National Cadet Corps (NCC), to be moved by Union Minister Sanjay Seth. The motion proposes that the House elect one member from among its members to serve on the committee in accordance with the provisions of the National Cadet Corps Act, 1948.Another motion, to be moved by Union Minister of State L Murugan, seeks the appointment of two Rajya Sabha members to the Joint Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The motion proposes the appointment of Dr Bhim Singh and Sagarika Ghose to fill the vacancies created following the retirement of Saket Gokhale and Bhubaneswar Kalita from the Rajya Sabha.Papers will be laid on the Table in Rajya Sabha, including a statement on Bills passed during the previous Rajya Sabha session and copies of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026, and the Income-Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026.Meanwhile, the Opposition during this Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to raise several issues, including the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation embezzlement case and the NEET-UG paper leak. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has already moved a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has also submitted a notice for an adjournment motion under Rule 267, seeking a discussion on the "theft of offerings at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya."The Monsoon Session of Parliament commencing today is set to witness the Centre and the Opposition locking horns on several issues. The session, scheduled to stretch till August 13, will also mark the parliamentary debut of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), formed by 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who merged their faction and aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). (ANI)