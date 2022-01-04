From hitting with shoes to coming to blows to slapping: Indian politicians' embarrassing behaviour in public

A day after Congress MP DK Suresh and Karnataka BJP minister Ashwath Narayana almost came to exchanging blows, the incident has gone viral and similar other incidents of elected representatives in public has yet again become a topic of discussion. Here is the list of shameful incidents that happened in the past.

BJP MP in UP hit his own party MLA:

When it comes to the most embarrassing incidents of public representatives attacking each other, Uttar Pradesh leaders capture the public attention. In one such incident in 2019, BJP MP Sharad Tripathi was seen hitting party MLA Rakesh Baghel with his shoe over a dozen times. The shameful incident happened over the difference following the naming of the project. The incident had put the BJP party in an embarrassing situation.

Congress and Akali Dal leaders almost come to blows in Assembly:

Earlier in November, Punjab Congress MLA's had almost come to blows with Akali leaders in the Assembly after CM Charanjit Singh Channi had made personal remarks against Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also joined Channi and went a step further in launching a scathing attack on Majithia and called him a 'smuggler'. The comments generated heated movement. Later 14 Akali MLAs were suspended for the rest of the Assembly session for creating an uproar.

TMC leaders attack each other on stage:

TMC Sadhan Pande and Paresh Pal exchanged barbs at a public meeting in November 2020. Pande, who was the minister, had openly accused party MLA of issuing threats to his Assembly segment voters over the real estate issue. Giving a fitting reply on stage, Pal has accused Pande's involvement in corruption. The incident was much debated as it happened in the presence of BJP leader Dilip Ghosh who had invited them to join BJP then.

Congress MLA hits own MLA with liquor bottle:

In 2019, Anand Singh now a minister in BJP government and JN Ganesh Congress MLA from Kampl were involved in a drunken brawl at Eagleton report in City outskirts. The MLAs were taken away by DK Shivakumar to prevent some MLAs from defecting to BJP then. MLAs Bheema Nayak, Ganesh, and Singh were having a discussion and later in the heated argument Ganesh hit Singh with a liquor bottle and Singh was later shifted to Bengaluru and treated. The video of the spat had gone viral and caused embarrassment to the Congress party then.

Sena leader hits Air India staff with chappal:

In 2017, Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Gaikwad hit the Air India staff with his slipper. The leader was upset as he did not get a business class seat. The incident was widely condemned and VVIP culture came under severe attack.

BJP's Tik Tok star hit an official with slippers:

In June 2020, Tik Tok fame star and BJP leader Sonali Phoghat slapped and hit the marker committee official in Hisar with slippers. She accused the officer Sultan Singh of abusing her. A complaint and counter-complaint was registered in this connection.

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar slapps party worker for putting a hand on his arm:

Earlier in July, when KPCC chief DK Shivakumar was in Mandya to visit ailing Congress veteran leader G Madegowda, a worker had put his hand around DK Shivakumar's arm hoping to get a photo, but got a tight slap in return. This incident had gone viral and BJP leaders condemned the action.