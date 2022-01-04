  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From hitting with shoes to coming to blows to slapping: Indian politicians' embarrassing behaviour in public

    A day after Congress MP DK Suresh and Karnataka BJP minister Ashwath Narayana almost came to exchanging blows, the incident has gone viral and similar other incidents of elected representatives in public has yet again become a topic of discussion. Here is the list of shameful incidents that happened in the past.

    From hitting with shoes to coming to blows to slapping: Indian politicians' embarrassing behaviour in public-ycb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 2:48 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    BJP MP in UP hit his own party MLA:
    When it comes to the most embarrassing incidents of public representatives attacking each other, Uttar Pradesh leaders capture the public attention. In one such incident in 2019, BJP MP Sharad Tripathi was seen hitting party MLA Rakesh Baghel with his shoe over a dozen times. The shameful incident happened over the difference following the naming of the project. The incident had put the BJP party in an embarrassing situation.

    Congress and Akali Dal leaders almost come to blows in Assembly:
    Earlier in November, Punjab Congress MLA's had almost come to blows with Akali leaders in the Assembly after CM Charanjit Singh Channi had made personal remarks against Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also joined Channi and went a step further in launching a scathing attack on Majithia and called him a 'smuggler'. The comments generated heated movement. Later 14 Akali MLAs were suspended for the rest of the Assembly session for creating an uproar.

    TMC leaders attack each other on stage:
    TMC Sadhan Pande and Paresh Pal exchanged barbs at a public meeting in November 2020. Pande, who was the minister, had openly accused party MLA of issuing threats to his Assembly segment voters over the real estate issue. Giving a fitting reply on stage, Pal has accused Pande's involvement in corruption. The incident was much debated as it happened in the presence of BJP leader Dilip Ghosh who had invited them to join BJP then.

    Congress MLA hits own MLA with liquor bottle:
    In 2019, Anand Singh now a minister in BJP government and JN Ganesh Congress MLA from Kampl were involved in a drunken brawl at Eagleton report in City outskirts. The MLAs were taken away by DK Shivakumar to prevent some MLAs from defecting to BJP then. MLAs Bheema Nayak, Ganesh, and Singh were having a discussion and later in the heated argument Ganesh hit Singh with a liquor bottle and Singh was later shifted to Bengaluru and treated. The video of the spat had gone viral and caused embarrassment to the Congress party then.

    Sena leader hits Air India staff with chappal:
    In 2017, Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Gaikwad hit the Air India staff with his slipper. The leader was upset as he did not get a business class seat. The incident was widely condemned and VVIP culture came under severe attack.

    BJP's Tik Tok star hit an official with slippers:
    In June 2020, Tik Tok fame star and BJP leader Sonali Phoghat slapped and hit the marker committee official in Hisar with slippers. She accused the officer Sultan Singh of abusing her. A complaint and counter-complaint was registered in this connection.

    KPCC chief DK Shivakumar slapps party worker for putting a hand on his arm:
    Earlier in July, when KPCC chief DK Shivakumar was in Mandya to visit ailing Congress veteran leader G Madegowda, a worker had put his hand around DK Shivakumar's arm hoping to get a photo, but got a tight slap in return. This incident had gone viral and BJP leaders condemned the action.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2022, 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra Kerala Covid spike will impact K'taka; will consult experts, decide on schools closure: CM Bommai-ycb

    Maharashtra, Kerala Covid spike will impact K'taka; will consult experts, decide on schools closure: CM Bommai

    Brought Delhi to doorsteps of Northeast, 7 years of BJP's hardwork visible in state's development: PM Modi-dnm

    ‘Brought Delhi to doorsteps of Northeast, 7 years of BJP’s hardwork visible in state’s development’: PM Modi

    Delhi government imposes weekend curfew amid surge in COVID cases gcw

    Delhi government imposes weekend curfew amid surge in COVID cases

    Another close aide of Akhilesh Yadav on IT radar, raids at 40 places of ACE Group builder Ajay Chaudhary-dnm

    Another close aide of Akhilesh Yadav on IT radar, raids at 40 places of ACE Group builder Ajay Chaudhary

    Rajasthan Angry soldier opens fire in school after teacher slaps his daughter gcw

    Rajasthan: Angry soldier opens fire in school after teacher slaps his daughter

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra Kerala Covid spike will impact K'taka; will consult experts, decide on schools closure: CM Bommai-ycb

    Maharashtra, Kerala Covid spike will impact K'taka; will consult experts, decide on schools closure: CM Bommai

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Zak Crawley to open for England against Australia, Stuart Broad returns-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Zak Crawley to open for England, Stuart Broad returns

    Apple becomes first company to hit USD 3 trillion stock market value read more gcw

    Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion stock market value; Read more

    Brought Delhi to doorsteps of Northeast, 7 years of BJP's hardwork visible in state's development: PM Modi-dnm

    ‘Brought Delhi to doorsteps of Northeast, 7 years of BJP’s hardwork visible in state’s development’: PM Modi

    Was Kajol the inspiration behind daughter Nysa Devgan black off shoulder Find out drb

    Was Kajol the inspiration behind daughter Nysa Devgan’s black off-shoulder? Find out

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon