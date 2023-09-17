Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Free speech cannot be hate speech: Madras HC on plea against college seeking views on 'Opposition to Sanatan'

    Madras High Court's recent verdict delves into the enduring principles of Sanatan Dharma, the boundaries of free speech, and the constitutionality of untouchability. The observation came during a legal discourse sparked by a college's controversial inquiry and its resonance amidst a national debate.

    Free speech cannot be hate speech: Madras HC on plea against college seeking views on Opposition to Sanatan
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 8:42 AM IST

    The Madras High Court has emphasized that Sanatan Dharma encompasses a comprehensive set of enduring duties and underscored that untouchability is no longer constitutionally acceptable. In a case involving a Tamil Nadu college's request for students' opinions on 'Opposition to Sanatan,' Justice N Seshasayee asserted that "free speech cannot be hate speech." The circular issued by the principal of Thiru Vi Ka Govt Arts College in Thiruvarur, seeking students' views on 'Opposition to Sanatan' to commemorate the birth anniversary of former CM CN Annadurai, had previously been withdrawn.

    Justice N Seshasayee's remarks, made on Friday, coincided with the nationwide controversy sparked by state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's recent comments against Sanatan Dharma.

    'Everybody free to voice opinion': Congress holds key meeting in Hyderabad

    The Justice elaborated that Sanatan Dharma encompasses a range of duties, including obligations to the nation, the monarch's responsibilities to the people, filial duties, reverence for mentors, and compassion for the underprivileged. He also addressed the issue of untouchability, which had been a focal point of Udhayanidhi's statements when he likened Sanatan Dharma to a malady.

    Justice Seshasayee emphatically stated that untouchability, whether within or outside the realm of Sanatan Dharma, is no longer in accordance with the Constitution. Despite its unfortunate existence, it cannot be tolerated in a nation of equal citizens. He stressed that even if it were deemed permissible within the tenets of 'Sanatan Dharma,' it has no place to persist since Article 17 of the Constitution has abolished untouchability.

    Karnataka: India’s largest gas storage tunnel to be built in Mangaluru; check details

    On PM Modi’s 73rd birthday, go to NaMo app to share your ‘Seva Bhaav’

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2023, 8:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala News live 17 september 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rain to lash Kerala today; Yellow alert in 4 districts

    On PM Modi's 73rd birthday, go to NaMo app to share your 'Seva Bhaav'

    On PM Modi’s 73rd birthday, go to NaMo app to share your ‘Seva Bhaav’

    PM Modi's 73rd birthday: A look back at his celebrations over the last 5 years AJR

    PM Modi's 73rd birthday: A look back at his celebrations over the last 5 years

    Kerala: Another suicide reported over online loan app in Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Another suicide reported over online loan app in Wayanad

    Three militants killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Baramulla district AJR

    Three militants killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Baramulla district

    Recent Stories

    Kerala News live 17 september 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rain to lash Kerala today; Yellow alert in 4 districts

    On PM Modi's 73rd birthday, go to NaMo app to share your 'Seva Bhaav'

    On PM Modi’s 73rd birthday, go to NaMo app to share your ‘Seva Bhaav’

    Pet Bird Day 2023: Day, history, significance ATG EAI

    Pet Bird Day 2023: Day, history, significance

    PM Modi's 73rd birthday: A look back at his celebrations over the last 5 years AJR

    PM Modi's 73rd birthday: A look back at his celebrations over the last 5 years

    Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday: Top 7 quotes of Prime Minister anr

    Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday: Top 7 quotes of India's Prime Minister

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon