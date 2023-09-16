Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Everybody free to voice opinion': Congress holds key meeting in Hyderabad; check details

    Khera criticized the BJP for attempting to divert attention with what he called "make-believe controversies," emphasizing that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has reshaped the political landscape and focused discussions on important issues.

    Everybody free to voice opinion Congress holds key meeting in Hyderabad; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2023, 2:49 PM IST

    The Congress party emphasized its commitment to "free and open" discussions within the Congress Working Committee (CWC), highlighting that its internal democratic processes distinguish it from other political parties. Pawan Khera, the head of the Congress media and publicity department, spoke at a press conference in Hyderabad ahead of the reconstituted CWC's inaugural meeting.

    He praised the historic nature of Mallikarjun Kharge's election as the party president last year through an open election, emphasizing that such a practice sets the Congress apart.

    Cheetah imports from South Africa continue as India addresses big cat mortality

    Khera underscored the significance of open discussions within the CWC, stating that the party encourages its members to freely voice their opinions, suggestions, and criticisms. 

    This tradition of open dialogue, he noted, is fundamental to the Congress's functioning and sets it apart from other political parties in the country. Khera described the upcoming CWC meeting as historic, coming just before assembly elections in five states and the Lok Sabha polls.

    He also highlighted the Congress's recent efforts to address issues faced by people who are often marginalized in mainstream narratives. Rahul Gandhi's extensive Bharat Jodo Yatra, covering over 4,000 kilometers, was mentioned as a pivotal moment in the party's approach to politics.

    Khera criticized the BJP for attempting to divert attention with what he called "make-believe controversies," emphasizing that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has reshaped the political landscape and focused discussions on important issues.

    PM Modi's 73rd Birthday: Unveiling 'Ayushman Bhav,' a health campaign for all

    In conclusion, Khera noted that regardless of their stature, political leaders must engage with substantive issues, and the Bharat Jodo Yatra has effectively shifted the political discourse toward people's concerns and priorities.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2023, 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-619 September 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-619 September 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Nipah: 11 more samples test negative; no fresh cases in Kozhikode rkn

    Nipah: 11 more samples test negative; no fresh cases in Kozhikode

    Cheetah imports from South Africa continue as India addresses big cat mortality AJR

    Cheetah imports from South Africa continue as India addresses big cat mortality

    Kerala: Man who went missing in Kochi found murdered in Goa; 3 arrested rkn

    Kerala: Man who went missing in Kochi found murdered in Goa; 3 arrested

    PM Modi's 73rd Birthday: Unveiling 'Ayushman Bhav,' a health campaign for all AJR

    PM Modi's 73rd Birthday: Unveiling 'Ayushman Bhav,' a health campaign for all

    Recent Stories

    'RDX' box office collection: Shane Nigam starrer mints Rs 80 cr worldwide; Check details rkn

    'RDX' box office collection: Shane Nigam starrer mints Rs 80 cr worldwide; Check details

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Karan Johar's next film? vma

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Karan Johar's next film?

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-619 September 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-619 September 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Shilpa Shetty speaks up on being attacked by trolls for post-pregnancy weight vma

    Shilpa Shetty speaks up on being attacked by trolls for post-pregnancy weight

    Nipah: 11 more samples test negative; no fresh cases in Kozhikode rkn

    Nipah: 11 more samples test negative; no fresh cases in Kozhikode

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon