    Another Russian, who was critic of Vladimir Putin, goes 'missing' in Odisha

    About a month ago, the man was seen at the Bhubaneswar railway station holding a placard that read:  'I am Russian Refugee, I am against War, I am against Putin, I am Homeless, Please Help me.'

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Dec 31, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

    Even as the investigations continue into the mysterious death of two Russians, including a lawmaker, in a hotel in Odisha recently, the state police are searching for another Russian national, who was a self-proclaimed anti-Ukraine war activist.

    To note, Russian MP Pavel Antov, who died after allegedly falling from the hotel's third floor on December 24, was also a critic of President Vladimir Putin. The missing man, who used to stay in Puri, had been sighted in the past in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar holding anti-Putin and anti-war placards and raising slogans, and seeking financial assistance.

    About a month ago, the man was seen at the Bhubaneswar railway station holding a placard that read: 'I am Russian Refugee, I am against War, I am against Putin, I am Homeless, Please Help me.'

    The photo of the man holding that placard, clicked by some passenger, has now gone viral, especially since it comes on the sidelines of two of his countrymen -- Pavel Antov and his fellow traveller Vladimir Bidenov -- dying in a hotel in Rayagada district. 

    Around a month ago, Government Railway Police officials spoke to the man holding the poster at the Bhubaneswar railway station.

    "I went and inquired about him after being informed by some commuters. He was carrying a placard and loitering on the railway platform. I inspected his passport and visa. His documents were okay," GRP inspector in charge Jayadev Biswajit said. 

    I could not collect many details from him as he was not conversant in English, he said. 

    The GRP has contacted us. We have provided immediate assistance, Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said, adding that a manhunt had been launched.

    The police had no cause to suspect any wrongdoing linked to his disappearance at that time, as the Rayagada incident happened thereafter, a senior railway police official said.

    The two deceased Russians have been cremated, and the CID is investigating their deaths. 

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2022, 4:45 PM IST
