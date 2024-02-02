Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren granted ED custody for five days in land scam case

    Following Hemant Soren's resignation, JMM leader Champai Soren was elected as the leader of the legislature party and invited to form a government by Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

    Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been granted custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for five days by a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi. The ED arrested Soren on Wednesday night in connection with a money laundering case related to a land scam shortly after he stepped down from the position of Chief Minister.

    The ED alleges that Soren is a key beneficiary in land-related irregularities in Ranchi, where a network of individuals worked to create fake deeds of land parcels by forging records.

    JMM vice president Champai Soren takes oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand

    Following Hemant Soren's resignation, JMM leader Champai Soren was elected as the leader of the legislature party and invited to form a government by Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

    Champai Soren took the oath as Chief Minister today at 12:15 pm. Meanwhile, Hemant Soren has denied the charges, stating that the ED is accusing him of something unrelated, emphasizing that the accusations are based on fake papers.

    In response to his arrest, Hemant Soren expressed his determination, saying, "They will arrest me, but I am not scared because I am the son of Shibu Soren. Fighting is in my blood. I have no connection with the land. I have been implicated based on fake papers."

    Ram mandir attracts 25 lakh devotees, garners Rs 11 crore in donations since consecration

    The development has added a new chapter to the political dynamics in Jharkhand, with Champai Soren assuming the role of Chief Minister amid these legal and political challenges.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 2:19 PM IST
