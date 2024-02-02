Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ram mandir attracts 25 lakh devotees, garners Rs 11 crore in donations since consecration

    Prakash Gupta, the office in-charge of the temple trust, revealed that Rs 8 crore found its way into the donation boxes placed near the sanctum sanctorum, while contributions through cheques and online platforms amounted to approximately Rs 3.5 crore.

    Ram mandir attracts 25 lakh devotees, garners Rs 11 crore in donations since consecration AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

    In the wake of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22, a staggering 25 lakh devotees have flocked to the holy site over the past 11 days. The temple has witnessed a remarkable influx of offerings and donations, accumulating a total of Rs 11 crore during this period.

    Prakash Gupta, the office in-charge of the temple trust, revealed that Rs 8 crore found its way into the donation boxes placed near the sanctum sanctorum, while contributions through cheques and online platforms amounted to approximately Rs 3.5 crore.

    'Go to High Court first': SC refuses to entertain ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea challenging ED arrest

    Within the temple's innermost sanctum, four sizable donation boxes have been strategically positioned along the 'darshan path,' allowing devotees to make their offerings directly. Additionally, 10 computerized counters serve as collection points for donations.

    Trust-appointed employees manage these counters, ensuring a meticulous account of the contributions, which is later submitted to the trust office at the end of each day.

    A dedicated team comprising 11 bank employees and three individuals from the temple trust meticulously counts the offerings deposited in the four donation boxes.

    Gupta emphasized that every step, from depositing to counting the donation amount, is conducted under the watchful eyes of CCTV cameras, ensuring transparency and accountability in the entire process.

    FCRA violation case: CBI conducts searches at residence, office of activist Harsh Mander

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Seven-member gang including couple arrested in connection with honeytrap in Kasaragod rkn

    Kerala: Seven-member gang including couple arrested in connection with honeytrap in Kasaragod

    Kerala: Opposition stages walkout over denied adjournment motion on CM's daughter Veena Vijayan's firm case anr

    Kerala: Opposition stages walkout over denied adjournment motion on CM's daughter Veena Vijayan's firm case

    Go to High Court first: Supreme Court refuses to entertain ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea challenging ED arrest AJR

    'Go to High Court first': SC refuses to entertain ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea challenging ED arrest

    Kerala: Wild elephant with radio collar ventures into residential area in Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Wild elephant with radio collar ventures into residential area in Wayanad

    FCRA violation case: CBI conducts searches at residence, office of activist Harsh Mander AJR

    FCRA violation case: CBI conducts searches at residence, office of activist Harsh Mander

    Recent Stories

    Poonam Pandey's death news shocks India; last Insta post casts doubt over battle against cervical cancer RKK

    Poonam Pandey's death news shocks India; last Insta post casts doubt over battle against cervical cancer

    Poonam Pandey no more: Model's Instagram page claiming she was 'lost to cervical cancer' RBA

    Poonam Pandey no more: Model's Instagram page claiming she was 'lost to cervical cancer'

    Why Gyanvapi panel is asking Muslims to shut shops, businesses today? AJR

    Why Gyanvapi panel is asking Muslims to shut shops, businesses today?

    Bengaluru: Kerala-based engineering student cheated with fake iPhone worth Rs 60,000 at Church Street vkp

    Bengaluru: Kerala-based engineering student cheated with fake iPhone worth Rs 60,000 at Church Street

    Kerala: Seven-member gang including couple arrested in connection with honeytrap in Kasaragod rkn

    Kerala: Seven-member gang including couple arrested in connection with honeytrap in Kasaragod

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon