Ram mandir attracts 25 lakh devotees, garners Rs 11 crore in donations since consecration

In the wake of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22, a staggering 25 lakh devotees have flocked to the holy site over the past 11 days. The temple has witnessed a remarkable influx of offerings and donations, accumulating a total of Rs 11 crore during this period.

Prakash Gupta, the office in-charge of the temple trust, revealed that Rs 8 crore found its way into the donation boxes placed near the sanctum sanctorum, while contributions through cheques and online platforms amounted to approximately Rs 3.5 crore.

Within the temple's innermost sanctum, four sizable donation boxes have been strategically positioned along the 'darshan path,' allowing devotees to make their offerings directly. Additionally, 10 computerized counters serve as collection points for donations.

Trust-appointed employees manage these counters, ensuring a meticulous account of the contributions, which is later submitted to the trust office at the end of each day.

A dedicated team comprising 11 bank employees and three individuals from the temple trust meticulously counts the offerings deposited in the four donation boxes.

Gupta emphasized that every step, from depositing to counting the donation amount, is conducted under the watchful eyes of CCTV cameras, ensuring transparency and accountability in the entire process.

