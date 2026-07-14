Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy met Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to discuss the development of two new airports in Adilabad and Mamnoor (Warangal), setting a target completion date of June 2, 2028, to enhance regional air connectivity.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi on Tuesday, where both leaders talked about the design and development of two upcoming airports in the state, one in Adilabad and the other at Mamnoor in Warangal.

CM Reddy Sets 2028 Completion Target

Speaking to reporters alongside Naidu after the meeting, CM Reddy said that efforts are underway to ensure that these projects are completed by June 2, 2028. "We are making efforts today with the target of completing the Warangal Airport, as well as the Adilabad Airport, by June 2, 2028," the CM said.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, the Chief Minister said the discussion covered the planning, design, and facilities needed at both airports, along with steps to get the projects finished quickly. "I met with Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, in New Delhi. I discussed in detail the development, design, provision of necessary facilities for the Adilabad and Mamnoor airports, along with matters concerning the expeditious completion of these projects," said CM Reddy.

He emphasised that Telangana's government is working to strengthen regional air connectivity, offer better transport options for people, and attract more investment, industry, and jobs to the state.

I met with Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, in New Delhi. I discussed in detail the development, design, provision of necessary facilities for the Adilabad and Mamnoor airports, along with matters concerning the expeditious completion of these projects. To further strengthen regional air connectivity in Telangana… pic.twitter.com/mYqYqSHhyJ — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) July 14, 2026

"The state government is making every effort to further strengthen regional air connectivity in Telangana, provide better transportation facilities to the people, and boost investments, industries, and employment opportunities," he wrote, further adding that he urged better coordination between the Centre and the state government to facilitate the swift completion of both projects.

"I requested that necessary actions be taken in coordination between the central and state governments to ensure the construction of the Adilabad and Mamnoor airports is completed at a rapid pace," he said.

Warangal to be Developed as Integrated Aviation Hub

Naidu also described the meeting as "great" and said that beyond passenger travel, Warangal would be "developed into an integrated aviation ecosystem featuring MRO, Cargo & FTO facilities" Great meeting with Hon'ble CM Telangana, @revanth_anumula Garu in Delhi today. In a high-level meeting with senior officials from MoCA, AAI and State Government; the discussions focused on accelerating progress of the Warangal (Mamnoor) and Adilabad airport projects. Beyond… pic.twitter.com/0RbI4r98e1 — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) July 14, 2026

"Guided by PM's vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', the terminal will proudly reflect local culture while boosting regional industries like textiles, pharma & temple tourism," said Naidu on X. (ANI)