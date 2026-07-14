The family of Ravi Teja, a victim of the Vietnam boat tragedy, recalls his last happy video calls before the accident. The Hindupur man's mortal remains were returned, as his grieving family remembered his cheerful final words and excitement.

A Family's Final Memories

The family of Ravi Teja, one of the victims of the Vietnam tourist boat tragedy, remembered his final video calls in which he happily shared glimpses of his vacation just hours before the accident claimed his life. Ravi Teja, the owner of Lucky Lava Mobile Store from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district, had spoken to his wife, two daughters and mother before boarding the ill-fated tourist boat.

His wife, two daughters and mother recalled their last conversations with him, saying Ravi Teja was cheerful and excited throughout his trip to Vietnam. According to the family, Ravi Teja made a video call to his wife, Vedha Shri, and their two daughters, Sahasra and Sloka, on Friday night. During the call, he happily spoke about his vacation, showed them the places he had visited and assured them that he was enjoying the trip. On Saturday morning, Ravi Teja spoke to his mother, Sandhya Rani, for nearly 30 minutes. During the conversation, he showed her the scenic locations he had visited and also gave her a glimpse of the boat journey. The family said he appeared happy and excited throughout the call.

A few hours later, the tourist boat met with an accident. The family initially hoped that Ravi Teja had survived, but later received confirmation of his death, leaving them devastated. His mother broke down while recalling that their conversation had turned out to be his final words.

'He was happy and excited'

His daughter, Sahasra, recalled their last conversation and said, "He spoke to me on a video call last Friday night. He told me he would be back next Wednesday, urged me to attend the program, and said to study well. We were expecting him to return."

His wife, Vedha Shri, said Ravi Teja had spent nearly 15 to 20 minutes speaking to the family over a video call. She said, "He called us yesterday, Friday evening. He spoke with the three of us for about 15 to 20 minutes... He showed us everything there and talked. He showed us how beautiful everything was, like this and like that."

His younger daughter, Sloka, also remembered the call, saying, "He made a video call on Friday evening and showed us everything. He also mentioned chocolates."

Ravi Teja's mother, Sandhya Rani, said she had spoken to him for nearly 30 minutes on Saturday morning before he left for the boat trip. Recalling their final conversation, she said, "He called on Saturday at 8:00 AM. People were calling him. When they called, he said, 'Mother, I'll call you back.' He called again later. He said, 'We'll be leaving in 15 minutes.' That was the last time."

A few hours later, the tourist boat met with an accident. The family initially hoped that Ravi Teja had survived, but later received confirmation of his death, leaving them devastated.

Mortal Remains Returned to Families

As the process of bringing back the victims continued, the mortal remains of Ravi Teja were officially handed over to his family members by the government authorities earlier on Tuesday. Family members broke down in grief as they received his body, while officials extended support and made arrangements for the final rites.

Other victims' remains reach Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the second flight from Bengaluru carrying the mortal remains of three other victims of the Vietnam boat tragedy arrived at Coimbatore Airport on Tuesday. The flight carried the mortal remains of Senthilkumar of Pappirettipatti in Dharmapuri district, Muruga Prabhu of Palani in Dindigul district, and Sridhar of Salem district. Ambulances were kept ready at the airport to transport the mortal remains to their respective hometowns after completion of the required formalities.

Salem RDO G Udhayakumar, Palani RDO L Prabhu, Dharmapuri Tahsildar A Chinna, and Coimbatore South RDO Maruthi Priya were present at the Airport Cargo Complex during the arrival of the flight. (ANI)