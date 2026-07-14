A groom in Jharkhand's Bokaro district made a powerful statement by arriving at his wedding on a decorated bullock cart instead of a car. The event, which also featured Kudmali folk music and traditional dances, was a conscious effort to promote a dowry-free marriage and celebrate local cultural heritage.

A groom in Jharkhand's Bokaro district arrived at his wedding on a decorated bullock cart as he used the occasion to promote a dowry-free marriage and celebrate local traditions. The groom arrived at the wedding location in a customarily adorned bullock cart, which was made with the assistance of locals, rather than in a luxurious car.

The bride was likewise bid farewell in the same cart following the wedding. Instead of a DJ, Kudmali folk music was played during the wedding procession, and traditional dance performances accompanied the wedding party members as they went.

In keeping with the cultural legacy of the community, every wedding ceremony was carried out in accordance with Kudmali norms.

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The wedding's message opposing the dowry system and its focus on maintaining regional traditions above ostentatious displays have garnered notice. The ceremony's organisers stated that it was meant to demonstrate that weddings should be based more on respect for one another and shared ideals than on money gains or extravagant spending.