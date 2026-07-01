A heartwarming story of honesty from a Delhi chemist has captured social media's attention after a Polish woman shared how an Indian shopkeeper safeguarded her forgotten medicines for four days until she returned to collect them.

A heartwarming story of honesty from a Delhi chemist has captured social media's attention after a Polish woman shared how an Indian shopkeeper safeguarded her forgotten medicines for four days until she returned to collect them. Dominika Patalas-Kalra, a Polish national who has been living in India for a long time, recounted the experience in a now-viralInstagram video. She revealed that she had purchased medicines from a chemist before leaving Delhi but accidentally forgot to take the paper bag with her.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“Four days ago I bought some medicines from a chemist and I just forgot to just put them in my bag, and I left them there with this chemist. And now I'm going after these four days to check if they are still there. I mean, it's not their fault, my father forgot to take them, so just let's see if still they are there,” she said in the clip.

After returning to the pharmacy four days later, Patalas-Kalra politely asked the shopkeeper about the medicines. As soon as she reminded him about the paper bag, the chemist immediately remembered it, retrieved the package that had been kept safely aside, and handed it back to her. Grateful for the gesture, she thanked the shopkeeper before leaving.

Reflecting on the experience, Patalas-Kalra expressed her admiration for the country and its people.

"I just love India for this," said Patalas-Kalra, adding: "I bought some medicines and I forgot to put them to my bag, I left them in the chemist. As I wasn't in town, I went to collect them after 4 days and I really didn't expect this will happen.

"My medicines were kept on the side, waiting for me! I'm shocked that in such a big country like India with so much population, such things are still happening."

The video quickly went viral, prompting countless social media users to share similar experiences of honesty and kindness from Indian shopkeepers.

"This happens only in India," wrote one user, while another commented: “Love your videos, sis. It's just amazing how you are trying to spread positivity; we have all our respect, you deserve it and all of it. God bless you and your family.”