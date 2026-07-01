A European woman living in India has won hearts online after highlighting a simple yet meaningful social tradition that she believes makes everyday life in the country remarkably warm and uplifting

A European woman living in India has won hearts online after highlighting a simple yet meaningful social tradition that she believes makes everyday life in the country remarkably warm and uplifting. In a viral Instagram video, she praised the way Indians celebrate even the smallest personal achievements, saying it was something she had never experienced in Europe.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The woman, identified as Gabi, shared that one of the first cultural differences she noticed after moving to India was how readily people congratulate one another on everyday milestones. Whether someone buys a new phone, a scooty, or a car, she observed that friends, family, and even acquaintances are quick to celebrate the occasion.

Introducing herself in the video, Gabi said she is European and now lives in India. She explained that she was pleasantly surprised to discover that people in India congratulate others for purchasing a new phone, a new scooty, or a new car. According to her, she had never witnessed such a tradition in Europe.

She said she loved the practice because she found it "interesting, positive, and kind." Curious to learn more about Indian customs, Gabi also encouraged viewers to share other occasions on which people in India commonly congratulate one another. She added that she plans to continue posting videos about the cultural differences she notices between Europe and India.

The video was shared with the caption, “I love how people in India celebrate these moments.”

The clip quickly resonated with viewers, many of whom said celebrating even the smallest victories is deeply rooted in Indian culture and reflects the country's sense of community and togetherness.