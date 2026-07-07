A horrifying viral video captures a paraglider crashing onto a busy highway in Manali, sparking widespread concern. The incident has led to public outcry and questions regarding the safety of allowing adventure sports like paragliding to continue during the monsoon season.

A horrifying video of a paraglider crashing in the midst of a major highway in Manali has gone viral on social media, prompting many to ask why paragliding operations are still permitted despite the recent monsoon.

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The video was published on X by user Nikhil Saini, who questioned why paragliding operations are still allowed despite the advent of severe rains. Saini shared the footage and questioned if the driver would have been held responsible if a car had hit him after he fell in the roadway. And, with the monsoon already underway, why are paragliding activities still permitted?

He went on to add that adventurous sports like paragliding "must be prohibited strictly" until the weather improves.

The paraglider's state was not immediately known, but the video soon garnered popularity, with many people voicing concerns about whether sufficient safety precautions were taken and how the landing occurred on a busy highway.

A number of users also discussed who would have been held legally accountable if the paraglider had landed on the road and been hit by a passing car.

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How Did Social Media React?

One user commented, “Safety and skills in this sort of sport is not something you learn by watching YouTube videos nor with crash instructions steps!" suggesting that inadequate training or poor preparation could have contributed to the dangerous situation.

Another user weighed in on the legal aspect, writing, “Car driver won’t be responsible at all!"

Questioning the circumstances of the incident, another user wrote, “First question,How did he even landed on the road ? Can’t control winds," pointing to the unpredictable nature of wind conditions during paragliding.