    Foreign students attacked at Gujarat University for offering namaz on campus; five injured

    Foreign students at the Gujarat University were attacked by a mob allegedly after offering namaz inside the campus hostel on Saturday (Mar 16) night. The incident occurred at Block A of Gujarat University, where the foreign students reside.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 17, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

    Ahmedabad: A late-night brawl at Gujarat University left five foreign students with serious injuries. The violence erupted over disagreements about offering namaz on the campus on Saturday (Mar 16). The students, hailing from Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka, were reportedly offering namaz in their rooms when a group of individuals protested and shouted religious slogans. This escalated into an altercation between the two groups, eventually resulting in a physical brawl. A physical altercation broke out between members of the two groups, resulting in injuries to five individuals involved. The incident occurred at Block A of Gujarat University, where the foreign students reside.

    State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi has reportedly communicated with Gujarat's top police officials, instructing them to promptly arrest the accused individuals and ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter.

    The students have alleged that due to the absence of a mosque on the Ahmedabad-based campus, they had gathered inside the hostel to offer Taraweeh, a night-time prayer observed during Ramadan. According to their accounts, a mob armed with sticks and knives forcefully entered the hostel, attacked them, and vandalized their rooms. The students further claim that despite efforts by the hostel's security guard to intervene, the mob was not deterred.

    Speaking to reporters, Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police GS Malik said, "Around 300 foreign students study in Gujarat University and around 75 foreign students stay in A Block (Hostel). Yesterday, at around 10:30 pm a group of students were offering Namaz. Around 20-25 people came and asked them why they were offering Namaz here & should instead read it in the Masjid. An argument broke out between them, stones were pelted and their rooms were vandalised by the people who came from outside...Police took swift action & FIR has been registered against 20-25 people...Action will be taken against those involved in this...One person has been identified. Law & order situation is under control now...Two students from Sri Lanka & Tajikistan are admitted to the hospital..."
     

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
