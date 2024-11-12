Woman's 'obscene' dance with man on bonnet of SDM's car in UP goes viral; FIR against driver (WATCH)

A woman was seen dancing with a man atop the bonnet of a Bolero car that had "Uttar Pradesh Government" and "SDM" imprinted on the vehicle.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 6:42 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 6:45 PM IST

A woman was seen dancing with a man atop the bonnet of a Bolero car that had "Uttar Pradesh Government" and "SDM" imprinted on the vehicle, typically reserved for official use. The incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. An FIR was registered against the driver soon after the video went viral on social media.

Reports claimed that the car was given to the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority. However, he was not in the vehicle at that time. In the viral video, "Uttar Pradesh Government" and "SDM" can be seen imprinted on the vehicle with its beacon light on. The woman and a man are seen engaging in obscene dance as a man from the crowd hands over money to the dancer.

Reportedly, the dancers were called for birthday celebrations to entertain the guests. 

Also read: 'Tip of blade still in skull': US man recounts horror surviving 11 stab wounds to protect woman; see viral post

Bystanders captured the moment on camera, sparking an online uproar once the footage surfaced. Users questioned the law and order situation in the state.

 

 

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt to launch AI-powered ‘Kumbh Sahayak’ chatbot to enhance devotee’s experience

New facility allows booking of KSRTC travel along with Sabarimala virtual queue; check details

'Ambedkar was ready to convert to Islam': Karnataka Congress' Khadri sparks row, BJP dubs claim 'bogus & fake'

Country comes first for me, Congress' appeasement policy takes priority for Kharge: CM Yogi Adityanath

Improve your credit rating: Try these effective tips to boost CIBIL score

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases

From Rs 10 lakh to Rs 7.26 crore: How ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset fund transformed?

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen

Sofia Ansari MMS video leaked: Check out Instagram influencer's net worth, other details

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

