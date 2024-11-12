Woman's 'obscene' dance with man on bonnet of SDM's car in UP goes viral; FIR against driver (WATCH)

A woman was seen dancing with a man atop the bonnet of a Bolero car that had "Uttar Pradesh Government" and "SDM" imprinted on the vehicle.

A woman was seen dancing with a man atop the bonnet of a Bolero car that had "Uttar Pradesh Government" and "SDM" imprinted on the vehicle, typically reserved for official use. The incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. An FIR was registered against the driver soon after the video went viral on social media.

Reports claimed that the car was given to the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority. However, he was not in the vehicle at that time. In the viral video, "Uttar Pradesh Government" and "SDM" can be seen imprinted on the vehicle with its beacon light on. The woman and a man are seen engaging in obscene dance as a man from the crowd hands over money to the dancer.

Reportedly, the dancers were called for birthday celebrations to entertain the guests.

Also read: 'Tip of blade still in skull': US man recounts horror surviving 11 stab wounds to protect woman; see viral post

Bystanders captured the moment on camera, sparking an online uproar once the footage surfaced. Users questioned the law and order situation in the state.

Latest Videos