MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar clarified his innocence in the Drug Inspector exam leak, stating the incident occurred in January before he took charge in March. He hit back at NCP(SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar who had demanded his resignation.

Following allegations by NCP(SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar in connection with the Drug Inspector Examination, Maharashtra Public Service Commission chairman Vivek Bhimanwar clarified that he assumed charge in March, while the alleged irregularities occurred in January.

During a press conference, Rohit Pawar had demanded the resignation of Bhimanwar as the MPSC chairman.

MPSC Chairman Responds to Allegations

In a statement, Bhimanwar said that after assuming charge as Chairman, he has focused on further strengthening the credibility, transparency, efficiency and security of the examination and recruitment processes of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. Hitting back at the NCP(SCP) leader, he said that facts must be analysed before making such allegations.

The MPSC chairman said, "It has come to my notice that certain personal allegations are being made against me in connection with the leak of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission's Drug Inspector Examination paper. On this background, I consider it necessary to clarify certain important facts."

"The incident occurred in January 2026. I took oath as Chairman of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission on 18th February 2026 and assumed charge of the office on 3rd March 2026. However, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission has taken the matter very seriously," he added.

Commission Files Complaint, Forms Committee

He added that the commission has filed a police complaint with regard to the cancellation of the entire recruitment process for the post of Drug Inspector in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Department following irregularities in the examination, and constituted an internal high-level committee to suggest reforms.

"The Commission has filed a complaint, and the police have commenced an investigation. The Commission has constituted an internal high-level committee to suggest necessary preventive and security measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The GoM has also constituted a high-level committee to suggest necessary reforms in the entire examination process," the MPSC chairman stated.

He added, "Since assuming charge as Chairman, my entire focus has been on further strengthening the credibility, transparency, efficiency and security of the examination and recruitment processes of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. In view of the increased recruitment responsibility entrusted to the Commission, several important reforms have been undertaken to make the examination and recruitment processes more robust, transparent, secure and efficient."

Further, Vivek Bhimanwar appealed that the issue should not be turned into a political battleground with personal allegations. "Public representatives, candidates and citizens have every right to raise questions and express their concerns regarding public examinations. In a democratic system, I welcome such questions. However, any serious allegation must be assessed on the basis of facts, official records and available evidence. Public recruitment is a matter of immense importance involving the future of lakhs of young candidates. I therefore respectfully appeal to all concerned that such matters should not be turned into unnecessary personal allegations or political controversy," he said.

Exam Timeline and Malpractice Allegations

The screening examination for the Drug Inspector was conducted offline on March 22 at six divisional headquarters in Maharashtra, and its result was declared on June 12. After the completion of interviews, the Commission published a provisional general merit list comprising 488 candidates, including 485 eligible and three ineligible candidates for the post.

However, between July 22 and July 26, the Commission received complaints through email from candidates and public representatives alleging malpractice in the March 22 screening examination. The complaints alleged that some candidates had received the question paper or questions before the examination, on March 20, and that these were subsequently circulated through social media or electronic media.

Arrests Made in Connection with Exam Leak

On Tuesday, accused Rutuja Patil was taken into custody from Nandurbar by the Property Cell of the Crime Branch. On August 26, the Crime Branch arrested six individuals in connection with the breach of confidentiality related to the MPSC Drug Inspector (Group-B) examination.

The case has been registered under the Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Malpractices) Act, 2024, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. (ANI)