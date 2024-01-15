Flight delays due to fog: Contact the airline before travelling, says Delhi airport advisory

Severe fog conditions in the national capital prompt an advisory from the Delhi airport, urging passengers to check with airlines for potential flight disruptions. The fog has impacted flight operations, leading to delays and cancellations.

As thick fog blankets the national capital, the Delhi airport has issued an advisory urging passengers to contact airlines before travelling, as flight operations may be affected. In a statement posted on 'X,' the airport authority conveyed, 'Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.' The authority expressed regret for any inconvenience caused.

IndiGo, one of the major airlines, faced operational disruptions on Sunday due to low visibility and dense fog across North India. An official statement from IndiGo Airlines acknowledged the impact on flight operations, leading to delays and cancellations on January 14, 2024. The airline's staff worked to inform passengers about disruptions and made efforts to facilitate their travel, expressing sincere regret for any inconvenience caused.

Monday Morning Situation

Monday greeted the national capital with a thick fog, accompanied by a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius in the RK Puram area. Visuals depicted a dense layer of fog enveloping the city.

Simultaneously, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi entered the 'severe' category on Sunday, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reimposed restrictions under Stage III of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) due to deteriorating air quality. These restrictions, previously lifted on January 1, are now back in effect.

The Delhi transport department responded by imposing an immediate ban on construction activities and the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers. The ban will persist until further notice, leading to heightened vehicle inspections along the Ghazipur and Apsara borders in Delhi.

IMD issues 'Cold Alert'

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a 'cold alert' for Monday and Tuesday in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. Amid freezing weather conditions, people sought refuge in government-run shelters, providing blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those without homes.

The Delhi Education Department, considering the prevailing conditions, has ordered the reopening of schools for all classes, including nursery, KG, and primary classes. However, schools are instructed not to start classes before 9 a.m. or extend them beyond 5 p.m. due to the foggy conditions.

This decision follows an earlier announcement by Delhi Education Minister Atishi, who declared the closure of schools from nursery to class 5 last week (January 8 to 12) due to severe fog conditions.