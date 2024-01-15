Viral Video: Passenger slaps IndiGo pilot over flight delay (WATCH)

A passenger assaulted an IndiGo pilot during an announcement about flight delays attributed to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) regulations. The attack, captured in a viral video, prompted social media users to demand the assailant's arrest and placement on the no-fly list.

A video has quickly gone viral on social media showing a passenger aboard an IndiGo flight physically assaulting the aircraft's pilot during an announcement about delays. The incident unfolded when a man wearing a yellow hoodie suddenly rushed from the last row and physically attacked the newly assigned pilot.

The replacement had taken over due to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, a set of regulations designed to ensure the well-being of pilots and flight attendants by enforcing adequate rest periods and addressing fatigue-related safety concerns. The responsibility for establishing FDTL falls under the jurisdiction of the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The individual who assaulted the captain of a Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight is likely to face placement on the 'no-fly' list, according to sources within the airline familiar with the situation. In response to the incident, IndiGo has established an internal committee to address the matter, contemplating the inclusion of the passenger, identified as Sahil Kataria, on the 'no-fly' list due to his disruptive behaviour.

Following the incident, the passenger was deboarded and handed over to central security forces. An FIR was filed based on the captain's complaint regarding the Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight assault. Ongoing investigations are in progress to delve deeper into the details of the incident.

Outraged social media users voiced their opinions, with one individual stating, "What does the pilot or cabin crew have to do with the delay? They were just doing their job. Arrest this man, and put him on the no-fly list. Publish his picture so people are aware of his bad temper in public."

Another user expressed concern, saying, "This person should be booked for assault as well as put on a No Fly List. While @IndiGo6E is in the news for all the wrong reasons and must be taken to task for its shortcomings, but this is totally unacceptable passenger behavior."

This incident unfolded amidst significant disruptions at Delhi airport, where 110 flights experienced delays and 79 flights were canceled on the same day, according to the flight tracker website flightradar24. The average delay reached 50 minutes, adding to the growing frustration of passengers already dealing with extensive flight disruptions.

The previous day witnessed severe delays for several flights arriving at and departing from the Delhi airport, some exceeding seven or eight hours, primarily due to adverse weather conditions, including dense fog, in North India. Major airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Vistara have cautioned that ongoing bad weather conditions in Delhi and Kolkata could further impact flight schedules.