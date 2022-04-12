Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Employees have earned it': Chennai-based IT company founder while gifting 100 cars to employees

    Ideas2IT has presented Maruti Suzuki cars to 100 of its employees. 
     

    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 1:24 PM IST

    As a surprise, a Chennai-based IT firm presented nearly 100 cars to its employees in appreciation of their unwavering support and unrivalled contributions to its success and growth. 

    The company named, Ideas2IT has presented Maruti Suzuki cars to 100 of its employees. 

    The Marketing Head of Ideas2IT, Hari Subramanian, stated that they are gifting 100 cars to 100 of their employees, who have been part of the firm for more than a decade. They have closely 500 employees working with them, and they did this to return the wealth to their employees, which the firm received. 

    Founder and Chairman of Ideas2IT, Murali Vivekanandan, stated that the employees had put a lot of effort into improving the organisation and the company is not presenting the cars to them; the employees have earned the cars with their hard work. 

    Vivekanandan added that they pledged seven to eight years ago that it would share its wealth if the company achieved its goals. The awarding of these vehicles is the first stage. He added that they intend to launch more initiatives of this nature shortly. 

    Employees expressed their opinion on the organisation's move. Prasath, an employee among the ones who received the car, stated that it is great to receive gifts from an organisation. On occasions, the company share the happiness by gifting gold coins and iPhones. Giving a car is a big thing for the employee. 

    The action comes days after when another Chennai-based software-as-a-service company (SaaS), Kissflow, presented BMW automobiles to its five senior executives, worth about one crore.
     

