A 19-year-old woman was found dead in a Faridabad hotel after allegedly being given rat poison by her boyfriend. Police have arrested the 24-year-old man, who reportedly staged a fake suicide pact before fleeing

A shocking murder case has emerged from Faridabad, Haryana, where a 19-year-old woman allegedly died after her boyfriend gave her rat poison inside a hotel room. The accused, identified as 24-year-old Vipin Yadav, was arrested by the police on Friday, November 27.

The victim, Aruna Singh, was found dead in a hotel room in the Sarai Khwaja area on Tuesday. According to the police investigation, Yadav had allegedly taken her to the hotel on November 23 and brought rat poison with him.

Investigators said the accused mixed the poison with water and made Singh consume it. He allegedly locked the hotel room from outside before escaping. The woman had left home that morning, telling her family she was going to college. Her brother had dropped her at a metro station, from where Yadav reportedly took her on his motorcycle.

Fake Suicide Pact Note And Financial Transactions Under Scanner

The investigation took a disturbing turn after police recovered two handwritten notes and a bottle of rat poison from the hotel room.

One of the notes reportedly described a suicide pact between the couple, claiming they had known each other for eight years and were in a relationship. It suggested that both had decided to end their lives because they were unhappy with their circumstances.

According to the note, Yadav was supposed to send his location to Singh's phone before jumping into a canal. However, investigators found no such message on her phone, raising suspicions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police also recovered another note containing names of several people and details of financial transactions. The amounts mentioned reportedly ranged from Rs 50,000 to Rs 3.5 lakh. It also referred to a payment of Rs 1 lakh made to an individual on the morning of the incident.

Investigators suspect that the purported suicide pact was part of an attempt to mislead them and conceal the alleged murder.

Accused's Financial Troubles And Relationship With Victim's Family

The investigation has also brought attention to Yadav's personal circumstances and his association with Singh's family.

According to the police, Yadav lost both his parents during the COVID-19 pandemic when he was 17. Singh's father, Shambhu Singh, who was his neighbour, reportedly offered him shelter and financial support. He also provided him with food and bought him a motorcycle.

A relative of the victim said Yadav developed a relationship with Singh while frequently visiting her home.

Police have also been examining his financial background. According to investigators, Yadav's father was a transporter who owned around 12 trucks and several properties. After his parents' deaths, Yadav allegedly sold the trucks, a plot of land and a Maruti Brezza car. He had also reportedly mortgaged his 150-square-yard house and accumulated significant debts.

Following his arrest, Yadav was produced before a court and remanded in police custody for three days. Police are questioning him about the alleged murder, the purported suicide pact and the financial transactions mentioned in the recovered notes.

The case, initially registered as a missing person complaint following a report by Singh's brother, was subsequently converted into a murder investigation.