Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar will host a dinner for West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar MPs to discuss the legislative agenda for the upcoming Special Session of Parliament, including the crucial Delimitation Bill.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): A dinner meeting for MPs from West Bengal and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands has been organised on the eve of the Special Session of Parliament. The meeting will be held on Sunday at the residence of Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar. The dinner has been organised to facilitate an exchange of views and deliberations on the forthcoming Special Session, commencing on November 30, and the important legislative agenda before Parliament. The interaction will be addressed by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, sources said.

The invitation has been sent from the office of Sukanta Majumdar. All MPs from West Bengal and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands have been requested to attend. Meanwhile, all BJP Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been asked to reach Delhi by 7:00 PM this evening on Sunday for important meetings. The party will discuss its strategy for the upcoming session before the Delimitation Bill is brought in the House. The time and venue of the regarding this meeting are yet to be confirmed sources said.

The MPs will be briefed in detail on the proposed Delimitation Bill, related amendments and various constitutional aspects of the legislation. The meeting aims to ensure the presence of all party MPs during the crucial proceedings scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. MPs will also be briefed on the revised Women's Reservation Bill and the proposed Delimitation Bill. The party leadership is also expected to discuss its parliamentary strategy, voting plan and coordination ahead of the session.

The Delimitation Bill is proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present. This delimitation row has triggered political debate after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. The central question ahead of the session is whether the NDA can secure the required numbers through additional support or benefit from a reduced voting threshold if some Opposition MPs abstain.