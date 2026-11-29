A 20-year-old man died after his car plunged into a waterlogged ditch in Haryana's Rohtak district. The vehicle remained submerged for nearly two days before it was spotted and pulled out, with his body inside

A tragic accident in Haryana's Rohtak district claimed the life of a 20-year-old man after the car he was driving plunged into a waterlogged ditch. The deceased was identified as Jatin.

According to reports, Jatin was travelling to his maternal aunt's house after attending a wedding ceremony on Thursday, November 26. During the journey, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and fall into the ditch.

The circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear, and the incident went unnoticed for nearly two days.

Submerged vehicle spotted by passersby after two days

The accident came to light only on Saturday evening, November 28, when passersby noticed a car submerged in the waterlogged ditch. They immediately alerted the police, following which rescue efforts were initiated.

The recovery operation proved challenging, with personnel undertaking considerable efforts to pull the vehicle out of the ditch. The car was eventually retrieved later that day, nearly 48 hours after the accident.

Jatin's body recovered, police launch investigation

After the vehicle was pulled out, rescuers discovered Jatin's body inside the car. His family members subsequently identified the deceased.

The police sent the body for a post-mortem examination as part of the necessary legal procedures. Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched to establish the exact circumstances that led to the accident.

Officials are examining the incident to understand how the vehicle ended up in the waterlogged ditch and what caused the fatal crash.