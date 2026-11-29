Former minister Dharmana Prasada Rao accuses the TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government of severe irregularities in local body elections, alleging voter intimidation and the manipulation of officials to undermine democratic processes in the state.

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): YSRCP former minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Sunday accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government of influencing officials and manipulating local body elections, alleging that candidates were threatened, nominations were prevented and polling irregularities were carried out to favour the ruling party.

Addressing the issue of alleged irregularities in local body elections in the state, Dharmana said the conduct of polls had undermined the constitutional independence of local bodies and the State Election Commission, adding that officials were being reminded that they would continue working under the same government even after the elections. He alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government had ridiculed both urban and rural local body elections and claimed that the manner in which the polls were conducted was unprecedented in the state's history.

"The Telugu Desam Party government has completely ridiculed local body elections in Andhra Pradesh, both urban and rural. In the last 80 years, there has never been such a disgraceful way of conducting elections in the state," he said.

Referring to the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, Dharmana said local bodies had been granted constitutional status and provision had been made for an independent State Election Commission. However, he alleged that the state government was influencing officials despite these safeguards. He said, "Today, democracy is supposed to mean 'For the People, By the People and Of the People.' But in Andhra Pradesh, it has become 'For the Ruling Party, By the Ruling Party and Of the Ruling Party.' Citizens and political parties are being denied their freedom."

The former minister further said that Chandrababu Naidu's image as a senior political leader had been damaged by the alleged electoral irregularities. He said a leader who could not ensure fair local body elections and uphold public trust could not claim to be an experienced leader.

Detailing the alleged irregularities, Dharmana claimed that candidates were threatened and prevented from filing nominations, while those who came forward were allegedly attacked, intimidated and booked in false cases. He further alleged that some candidates who had already filed their nominations were shown as having withdrawn without their consent. Those who remained in the contest were allegedly targeted through the removal of polling agents, taking candidates away and resorting to rigging before declaring victories.

Questioning the government's approach, he asked why the elections were not conducted on a non-party basis if the intention was to hold them in such an unfair manner. "Our allegation is that the government fears rejection by the people because it has failed to fulfil the promises made when it came to power two-and-a-half years ago. There is a fear that if elections are conducted fairly, public dissatisfaction with the government will become evident. That is why such undemocratic practices are being followed," he said.

Dharmana also claimed that despite restrictions, media organisations across the country and in Andhra Pradesh had exposed the alleged irregularities. He said that wherever people got an opportunity to vote despite the pressure, they had supported the opposition. Referring specifically to the Srikakulam elections, the former minister said he had personally decided to act as a general election agent to prevent alleged irregularities and had obtained an appointment letter from the Returning Officer. However, he alleged that the police and the District Collector refused to recognise the appointment letter issued by the Returning Officer.

He maintained that all officials, citizens, election agents and contesting candidates were required to follow the rules and regulations laid down by the State Election Commission. "Whether officials, citizens, election agents or contesting candidates, everyone must follow the rules and regulations laid down by the State Election Commission. If the Commission has issued independent guidelines, why are officials not following them? How can officials expect citizens to respect the rules when they themselves are violating them?" he asked.

Dharmana said he subsequently approached the High Court, which had issued an order in the matter, but expressed uncertainty over whether officials would comply with it. "As a result, I had to approach the High Court. The High Court has now issued an order, but I am not sure whether the officials will honour it. Those in power seem to believe that even if contempt proceedings are initiated, nothing will happen," he said.

Expressing concern over the state of democracy, he said he was distressed that such conditions continued to exist in Andhra Pradesh despite the passage of several decades. He added that the political journey of a party did not end merely with winning or losing a seat, but it was painful to see citizens being left helpless. He questioned how the elections could be considered properly conducted when a senior political leader and former minister with considerable political experience was allegedly prevented from functioning as an election agent.

"If I am detained again tomorrow despite the High Court order, it could lead to a confrontation and create further public dissatisfaction. I want to ask the government whether such actions will really benefit it," he said.

Referring to the recent polling in Srikakulam Municipality, Dharmana said the polling process was conducted systematically but alleged that the Returning Officer, District Collector and Superintendent of Police played a major role in preventing him from carrying out his responsibilities. He termed the alleged actions a violation of election rules and said he had filed a complaint with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and also submitted a complaint to the Chief Justice regarding the All India Service officers involved.

Dharmana said he had obtained a court order and was inviting representatives of the national media to highlight what he described as injustices and bring the matter to public attention. He further said that the YSRCP legal cell had advised initiating contempt proceedings against the officials concerned and that the party was also planning to file criminal complaints. "Our party's legal cell has advised that contempt proceedings will be initiated against the officials concerned. We are also planning to file criminal complaints. Since the authorities may not accept these complaints directly, we will pursue private complaints before the courts," he said.

Dharmana said those involved in the alleged irregularities would eventually be held accountable when governments change and an opportunity arises to uphold the law and Constitution. "Let us see how long these governments remain in power. When governments change, there will be an opportunity to uphold the law and constitutionally punish those responsible for these irregularities. I firmly believe that everyone involved in such unlawful activities will eventually be held accountable," he said. (ANI)