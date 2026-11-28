A woman identified as Navya alleged that a group of residents assaulted her after she tried to feed a stray dog near her society in Greater Faridabad on October 26. A video of the confrontation has circulated on social media.

A woman was assaulted by a group of residents after she tried to feed stray dogs near her society in Greater Faridabad. A video showing the confrontation has surfaced on social media, while the victim has accused the police of failing to take action against those responsible.

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The incident reportedly took place on October 26. The matter gained fresh attention on Saturday after dozens of people gathered outside the BPTP police station, demanding action against the accused. The protesters said they would continue their agitation until those involved in the assault were held accountable.

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Video Shows Woman Being Attacked

The woman, identified as Navya, is seen arguing with a large group of people in the viral video. She is standing in front of an SUV when a woman allegedly identified as Neha attacks her repeatedly. A short while later, a man wearing a white T-shirt suddenly moves towards Navya and punches her. Some people present at the scene can be heard asking him to step back.

The video has drawn attention to the incident and the dispute over feeding stray dogs in residential areas.

What Did The Victim Say?

Speaking to NDTV, Navya said she was an animal lover and alleged that some residents of her society objected to her feeding stray dogs.

She said that on October 26, she was feeding a dog when a group of residents approached her and raised objections. A verbal argument followed, which she alleged turned into a physical assault.

Navya further claimed that her clothes were torn during the incident. She said men were also present among those involved in the assault.

"I have been seeking police action ever since," she said, alleging that she was yet to get justice.

Maneka Gandhi Contacts Police

The Saturday protest also drew the attention of former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, who is known for her work on animal welfare. She reportedly contacted local police officials over the incident.

Protesters said they would not call off their agitation until action was taken against those responsible. They also warned that they were prepared to stage a sit-in outside the police station if their demands were not addressed.

Police have disputed the victim's account of what led to the confrontation. Police spokesperson Yashpal said the incident took place on October 26 but was not related to feeding a stray dog. According to him, the dispute concerned the society's park.

He said action had been taken at the time and that an investigation report was submitted to senior officials on November 12. The spokesperson also described the protesters' claims that no action had been taken as incorrect.