Various political parties have issued three-line whips to their Lok Sabha MPs to ensure attendance during the upcoming special session, where crucial delimitation and constitutional amendment bills are set to be discussed and voted upon.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress on Sunday issued three-line whips directing their Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House during the upcoming special session of Parliament from November 30 to December 4 and support their respective party stands, ahead of discussions on the Centre's proposed delimitation Bills. AAP Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha Raj Kumar Chabbewal, in a directive dated November 29, asked all party MPs to remain present in the House throughout the period, citing important business scheduled to be taken up. In the three-line whip, Chabbewal stated, "As important business is scheduled to be taken up in the Lok Sabha from Monday, 30 November to Friday, 4 December 2026. All Members of the Lok Sabha belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party are requested to remain present in the House throughout this period, without fail, and to support the Party's stand." "This may be treated as most important," the whip added.

Similarly, Congress Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh issued a three-line whip asking all party MPs to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 3 and support Congress stand during discussions and voting on three key Bills. In the directive dated November 29, Suresh said, "Three Very important Bills :- 1) The Constitution (one Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026; 2) The Union Territories Law (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026; and 3) The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 will be taken up for discussion and voting in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday i.e. 30 November, 1, 2, & 3 December, 2026." "All Members of Congress Party in the Lok Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House till the adjournment on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday i.e. 30 November, 1, 2 & 3 December, 2026 and support the Party stand," he further said. "This may be treated as MOST IMPORTANT," the whip added.

The directives come amid heightened political activity ahead of the special session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on Monday, during which the government is set to take up revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation. The Samajwadi Party (SP) had also issued a three-line whip on Saturday, directing all its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 3 and vote against the proposed Bills. The directive, issued by SP Chief Whip Dharmendra Yadav, stated, "All Samajwadi Party members in the Lok Sabha are hereby instructed to remain present in the House throughout the session and vote against the Bills when they are put to vote." Janata Dal (United) has also issued a 3-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs of the party to be present in the House from 30th November to 3rd December and support the government's stand. Other Opposition parties, including the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), have also issued three-line whips directing their Lok Sabha MPs to remain present during the proceedings and support their respective party stands.

The proposed legislative package comprises the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. The package also proposes a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the strength of State Legislative Assemblies. The proposed changes are aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Meanwhile, the Centre's efforts to secure the required two-thirds majority for the constitutional amendment have received a boost after the DMK, YSRCP and NCP-SP indicated support for the revised proposals, taking the NDA's estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to around 354 MPs. The DMK has backed the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states while insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of representation be protected. However, the estimated NDA tally remains short of the 360 votes required for a two-thirds majority if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting. The Opposition has supported women's reservation but objected to linking its implementation with delimitation, demanding that the exercise be based on the latest Census data. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051. (ANI)