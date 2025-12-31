In Faridabad, Haryana, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted inside a moving van by two men who had offered her a lift. After the attack, she was thrown from the vehicle, sustaining serious injuries.

A shocking case of sexual violence has surfaced in Faridabad, Haryana, where a woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving van, brutally assaulted, and thrown onto the road, triggering widespread outrage and renewed concerns over women’s safety.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to police, the incident occurred late at night when the woman, who had reportedly left home after a family dispute, accepted a lift from two men. Instead of dropping her at her destination, the accused allegedly diverted the vehicle to isolated stretches of road, where she was subjected to sexual assault and physical violence inside the moving van. After the attack, the woman was reportedly pushed out of the vehicle, leaving her severely injured.

She later managed to contact her family, following which she was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Doctors confirmed multiple injuries, including trauma to the face, and provided immediate medical care.

Reacting to the incident, a senior police official said the case was being treated with utmost seriousness. “The accused have been arrested, and the vehicle used in the crime has been seized. Further investigation is underway to ensure strict action,” the officer said, adding that charges have been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The crime sparked strong reactions on social media, with many users expressing anger and disbelief over the brutality of the assault. Several activists and women’s rights advocates condemned the incident, calling it yet another reminder of the persistent safety challenges faced by women, especially during late-night travel.

“This case highlights the urgent need for stronger preventive measures and safer transport options for women,” a women’s safety campaigner said, urging authorities to enhance surveillance and response mechanisms.

The incident has also reignited public debate on accountability, policing, and the need for systemic reforms to deter gender-based violence. As investigations continue, authorities have assured that all legal steps will be taken to secure justice for the survivor and prevent similar crimes in the future.