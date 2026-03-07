Congress MP Manickam Tagore has sought support from MPs across party lines for a No Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Signed by 118 MPs, the motion accuses the Speaker of partisanship and aims to protect parliamentary democracy.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore B on Saturday sought support from MPs across party lines for the No Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, calling for "saving parliamentary democracy."

In an X post ahead of the second phase of the Budget Session 2026, Manickam Tagore said that during the course of discussion on the No Confidence Motion, the Parliament will have an opportunity to "reaffirm that the Speaker's chair belongs to the entire House, not to the ruling party."

Accusations of Partisanship

Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh, and Mallu Ravi have accused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of being partisan and of making "unwarranted allegations" against women MPs belonging to the opposition. The No Confidence Motion was signed by 118 MPs.

Manickam Tagore wrote on X, "Save Parliamentary Democracy. Over 118 Opposition MPs from several parties have signed a motion seeking the removal of Om Birla as Speaker of the Lok Sabha. The motion, moved by MPs including Dr. Mohammad Javed, Kodikunnil Suresh and Dr Mallu Ravi, raises serious concerns about the functioning of the House: Leader of opposition and opposition leaders are repeatedly denied the opportunity to speak. Unwarranted allegations against women MPs of the Opposition. Opposition MPs suspended for raising issues of public concern. No action against derogatory remarks about former Prime Ministers. Growing concerns about the impartiality expected from the Chair."

'A Fight for Parliamentary Democracy'

Recounting the motion of removal against the first Speaker, GV Mavalankar, he said that the Opposition has the right to question the conduct of the Speaker. "These concerns go beyond party politics -- they touch the very credibility of Parliament. India's parliamentary tradition has always allowed such motions as a democratic instrument to ensure accountability. In fact, as early as 1954, when the Opposition had barely 50 MPs, a motion was moved against the first Speaker of the Lok Sabha, GV Mavalankar. Even when the ruling party commanded an overwhelming majority in the House, the right of the Opposition to question the conduct of the Chair was respected as part of democratic practice," the Congress MP wrote.

Requesting support from other parties, he added, "That is the strength of India's parliamentary democracy -- institutions must remain above party lines. March 9 could once again become a historic day for Parliament. A day when Members of Parliament will have the opportunity to debate, reflect and reaffirm the principle that the Speaker's chair belongs to the entire House, not to the ruling party. We urge all MPs, across political parties, to support a fair debate and stand up for the dignity, neutrality and credibility of Parliament. Because when the Speaker's impartiality is protected, democracy itself is protected."

Motion to be Moved on March 9

The second phase of the budget session will commence on March 9, where three Congress MPs are scheduled to move a resolution demanding the removal of Speaker Om Birla over accusations of disallowing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking in the House. TMC MPs, who earlier did not support the motion, have now extended their support to the Opposition parties. (ANI)