Asmita Ashok Patel from Gujarat's Soldhara village is an icon of self-reliance. Coming from a farming family, she started an enterprise, formed a self-help group empowering 10 women, and now earns Rs 10.20 lakh annually as a 'Lakhpati Didi'.

As the nation celebrates International Women's Day on March 8, the journey of Asmita Ashok Patel of Soldhara village in Chikhli taluka of Gujarat stands as an inspiring example of self-reliance and determination. Truly embodying the saying, "Women's power is the true strength of society," she has transformed her aspirations into action. Coming from a farming family, she has not only established her own enterprise but has also enabled 10 other women to become self-reliant alongside her.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Her efforts reflect the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Notably, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) South Gujarat will be held in Surat in April 2026. The conference will focus on connecting local women's self-help groups and rural entrepreneurs with global markets. This platform will provide new opportunities for women entrepreneurs like Asmitaben to showcase their capabilities.

From Farming Roots to Entrepreneurial Wings

Asmitaben Patel was raised in a farming family and learned farming and animal husbandry from an early age. While pursuing her ATD (Art Teacher Diploma), she lost her father. With the support of her in-laws and her own determination, she continued moving forward.

After marriage, she also completed her BA degree and continued her journey of learning and self-development. With limited income from farming and difficulty in managing household expenses, she completed a beekeeping course in 2010-11 during challenging times. She began honey production at home and started selling it in the market. In 2014, she also completed a bakery course from Navsari Agricultural University. This enthusiasm and determination gradually became her identity.

Founding 'Sahyadri Sakhi Mandal'

In 2015, with the guidance of rural development officials, Asmitaben formed the 'Sahyadri Sakhi Mandal' with 10 women. Initially, the group started making pickles from mango, lemon and karonda, along with other seasonal products. With a revolving fund of Rs 15,000 under Mission Mangalam, they began producing ragi (Nagli)-based products, papad, biscuits and flour. These products were displayed and sold at local, district and regional agricultural fairs.

Scaling Up the Enterprise

Later, they received a business loan of Rs 2 lakh and purchased a turmeric processing and grinding machine to produce natural turmeric powder.

Today, Asmitaben and the women of Sahyadri Sakhi Mandal produce natural and handmade food products. Some women manage honey packing and processing from their homes, while others prepare and sell pickles, amla candy, ragi wafers and bamboo handicrafts. Their products are sold in local markets and are also showcased at state and national level SARAS fairs.

A 'Lakhpati Didi' and an Inspiration

As of today, Asmitaben's annual income is Rs 10.20 lakh. She is not just a "Lakhpati Didi," but also a respected and guiding woman in her village and community. She credits her success to the Mission Mangalam scheme and the efforts of the Prime Minister to empower women in rural areas.

Under the NRLM (National Rural Livelihood Mission), Asmitaben's work has received several recognitions. She has had the privilege of meeting the Prime Minister three times. She has also received the "Krishi Ratna Award" from the Government of Gujarat and the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) Award at the district level in April 2015.

The journey of Asmitaben Patel is not just a story of personal success; it is an example of rural development, women's empowerment and sustainable livelihoods. Through Sahyadri Sakhi Mandal, she has created employment opportunities by using local raw materials, traditional skills and natural resources.

Asmitaben proudly says, "Just as a strong tree grows from united roots and spreads its branches when given opportunities, our group too stands strong today."

Her journey of self-employment shows that when women come together, their progress can extend from their homes to society and beyond.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, tribute is paid to "Lakhpati Didis" like Asmitaben, whose efforts are creating new opportunities and contributing to positive transformation in society. (ANI)