Domestic LPG cylinder prices have been hiked by Rs 60, drawing criticism from the Congress party for burdening the public. The BJP defended the move as nominal, citing global price inflation. The hike has sparked concern among citizens.

Political Reactions to LPG Price Hike

Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Saturday raised concerns over the recent hike in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, stating that the move will further strain the finances of the common man. Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh, while speaking to ANI, said, "This is definitely a matter of concern. There is already a lot of inflation, and if the prices have increased now, the burden on the public will increase further. The government should be concerned and look into this..."

On the other hand, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, while speaking to ANI, said, "The increase in the price is very nominal according to the price inflation index... The prices of energy are increasing in the entire world... It is the opposition's job to create noise... "

Public Voices Hardship Amidst Rising Costs

Meanwhile, an increase in domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 60 on Saturday has sparked concerns among the public, with many expressing concerns about the difficulty of managing household budgets. The price of domestic LPG cylinders has been increased with effect from Saturday, March 7, with the cost of a 14.2-kg household cooking gas cylinder rising by Rs 60 across the country, and the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has also been increased by Rs 115.

A resident of Delhi, Anita, spoke to ANI about how the increase makes it difficult to live in the national capital. "Our cylinder does not last for a month... Poor people have to face a lot of problems...We use up two cylinders in a month," she said.

Another resident expressed anxiety over the rising cost, suggesting that this LPG price hike is a precursor to increases in petrol and diesel prices. "Today, the prices of the LPG cylinder have increased; soon, the prices of petrol and diesel will also rise. It will affect the common man," she said.

City-wise Price Breakdown

Domestic Cylinder (14.2kg) Prices

As per the source, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased from Rs 853 to Rs 913. In Mumbai, the new rate of a domestic LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 912.50, up from Rs 852.50 earlier. In Kolkata, the price has risen from Rs 879 to Rs 030, while in Chennai it has increased from Rs 868.50 to Rs 928.50. The revised rates will come into effect immediately from today.

Commercial Cylinder (19kg) Prices

The hike also applies to commercial LPG cylinders used by businesses. In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has increased from Rs 1768.50 to Rs 1883. In Mumbai, the price has risen from Rs 1720.50 to Rs 1835. Similarly, in Kolkata, the price has gone up from Rs 1875.50 to Rs 1990, while in Chennai it has increased from Rs 1929 to Rs 2043.50. (ANI)