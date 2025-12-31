A viral video from Mumbai shows an auto driver allegedly threatening two women during a late-night ride after objecting to their conversation. The situation escalated as he demanded they get off the vehicle and reportedly became verbally abusive.

A video circulating widely on social media and Reddit’s r/IndiaFreakoutDesi forum shows a disturbing incident in Mumbai where an auto-rickshaw driver allegedly threatened two female passengers, igniting public outrage online.

The clip, filmed during a late-night ride from Bandra station to the Jio Convention Centre, captures the driver confronting the women after he objected to their loud conversation mid-journey.

According to the Reddit post, everything appeared normal until the driver began complaining about the women talking loudly. He abruptly demanded they get off the vehicle, and when they objected or sought clarity on the fare, his behaviour escalated to verbal abuse and threats. One woman, identified in the clip, alleged that the driver threatened to physically harm them and even suggested he would call others to intimidate them.

The footage shows the driver approaching the women while they record him, with his conduct described by commentators as aggressive and inappropriate. Several commenters on Reddit reacted with shock and concern, highlighting the safety risks faced by passengers, especially women, when using auto-rickshaw services at night in major cities like Mumbai.

Online responses reflect wider frustration over similar incidents involving driver hooliganism or misconduct, with some netizens arguing that stricter enforcement of transport regulations and safety measures are needed. This viral post has reignited discussions about passenger rights and accountability for drivers in India’s urban transport system, where tensions between commuters and drivers sometimes flare into threatening behaviour or harassment.

The video underscores ongoing concerns about road safety culture and the need for better safeguards for commuters, particularly during late hours and in crowded city environments.