CM Siddaramaiah has directed deployment of more women police officers and activation of the Chennamma force to ensure Bengaluru New Year celebrations are safe, with 20,000 police personnel, BMTC buses, watchtowers, and women’s help desks in place.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed officials to implement strict measures to prevent any untoward incidents during the New Year celebrations. He emphasised that a large number of women police officers should be deployed for security and that the Chennamma force should be activated to strengthen city-wide safety.

Meeting With Officials From Various Departments

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting on Monday at his home office, Krishna, with officials from various departments, including the police. He reviewed the planned measures for the New Year celebrations and issued several directions to ensure public safety.

Speaking at the meeting, Siddaramaiah said that a large number of BMTC buses should be arranged at midnight to help people return home safely after celebrations. He stressed that measures must be taken to prevent mishaps due to overcrowding at popular gathering spots, including MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Koramangala, and Indiranagar. He also urged officials to use modern technology effectively for crowd management and monitoring.

Deployment of 20,000 Police Officers

Police officials informed the Chief Minister that 20,000 personnel will be deployed across the city for security on the night of December 31. Additionally, 1,200 officers are being called from neighbouring districts. The arrangements include four control rooms, 78 watchtowers, 164 women’s help desks, and 55 ambulances.

In response, Siddaramaiah directed that a large number of women police officers be deployed among the personnel and that the Chennamma forces be actively engaged. He stressed that miscreants must be constantly monitored, activities like wheeling should be prohibited, and strict action must be taken to curb drug consumption. He warned that any lapse in enforcement will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Officials Present at the Meeting

Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Government Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh, DG-IGP Dr MM Saleem, City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.