Union Home Minister Amit Shah was welcomed and felicitated by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Haridwar at the 'Char Saal Bemisaal' event, celebrating four years of the state government. Dhami praised Shah's leadership and national contribution.

Shah Felicitated at 'Char Saal Bemisaal' Event

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday warmly welcomed and felicitated Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah at a grand event titled "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar: Char Saal Bemisaal" held in Haridwar to mark the completion of four years of the state government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was welcomed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami upon his arrival at Jolly Grant Airport before proceeding to Haridwar for the ceremony. The Chief Minister, in a post on X, praised Amit Shah for his contribution to the state's progress and national security, writing, "Heartfelt welcome and congratulations to the esteemed Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji on his arrival in the sacred land of Uttarakhand, the land of brave soldiers. Your leadership, dedicated to the nation's security, good governance, and development, has provided the country with a new direction and strength."

On the occasion, the Chief Minister presented the Union Home Minister with a memento and honored him with a traditional cap symbolizing the rich cultural identity of the state. A massive crowd gathered in Haridwar for the ceremony marking four years of the state government. The event was also attended by Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat, who addressed the gathering.

CM Dhami Oversees Preparations

Earlier, CM Dhami reviewed preparations for the event and confirmed that all arrangements have been completed. Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, "Preparations have been made here for Home Minister Amit Shah's public rally. Two major exhibitions have been set up in Haridwar for his visit. One of the exhibitions will display a demo for the provisions made by the Indian government for the safety of citizens and for the speedy delivery of justice. After the Home Minister's arrival, one venue will remain open for the public for the next week."

On Friday, Dhami visited Haridwar to inspect arrangements for the programme and issued directions to officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. The city of Haridwar, along with the programme venue at Bairagi Camp, was decorated to welcome the Union Home Minister.

The Chief Minister emphasized that security, traffic management, public convenience, and inter-departmental coordination must function smoothly throughout the visit. He instructed all concerned officials to regularly monitor every aspect of the arrangements and ensure that no laxity is shown at any level.

The ceremony celebrates the completion of four years of the Dhami government in Uttarakhand, showcasing the state's developmental achievements and governance initiatives during this period. The Union Home Minister's presence at the event underscores the significance of the occasion and the central government's support for the state's development agenda. (ANI)