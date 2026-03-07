New Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu says his focus is on development and making the national capital compete with world capitals. The former ambassador to the US replaced VK Saxena, who is now the LG of Ladakh, in a major gubernatorial reshuffle.

New Delhi LG Outlines Development Vision

Newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Saturday affirmed his focus on development, saying that the national capital should compete against capitals across the world. Speaking to ANI, Taranjit Sandhu said, "Delhi is our capital, and we have to compete and compare with all the capitals of the world. We have to move ahead along with everyone. The focus is and should be on development."

Sandhu, earlier in the day, offered prayers at Gurudwara Moti Bagh Sahib in South Moti Bagh and Uttara Swami Malai Mandir in RK Puram.

Expresses Gratitude for Appointment

Earlier on Friday, former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah after he was appointed the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi (LG). In an X post, Sandhu said that he is committed to serving the people in the national capital with dedication and humility. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the most revered Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has provided me the opportunity to serve the people of Delhi as Lieutenant Governor. His leadership and visionary guidance have always been a source of inspiration. I am also grateful for the trust and guidance of the Home Minister Amit Shah. I am committed to serving the people of Delhi and the nation with dedication, loyalty, and humility," Sandhu wrote.

Major Gubernatorial Reshuffle Across India

President Droupadi Murmu has effected a major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country on Thursday, just ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. In the reshuffle, Taranjit Singh Sandhu replaced VK Saxena, who has now been appointed as the Ladakh LG. Taranjit Sandhu was also a BJP candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Additionally, senior leader Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed as Nagaland Governor, and Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain has been named Governor of Bihar.

In other key changes, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been named Governor of Telangana, while Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has been transferred to serve as Governor of Maharashtra.

Furthermore, Kavinder Gupta, the outgoing Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, has been appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will discharge the additional functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)