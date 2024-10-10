Farewell, Ratan Tata: Wrapped in tricolour, notable figures pay last respects to national icon; list here

Several dignitaries paid their respects to Ratan Tata following his passing, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Nepal Prime Minister Sharma Oli. Tata's mortal remains, wrapped in the tricolor, were brought for public viewing, allowing many to honor the legacy of the esteemed industrialist

Mumbai: The mortal remains of Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and recipient of India's Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honor, were draped in the tricolor as they arrived for public viewing at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in South Mumbai on Thursday (Oct 10). Visuals from the scene depicted a large crowd as people gathered to catch a final glimpse of the corporate titan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend on behalf of the central government, and full state honours will be accorded to Tata. Crowds are expected to gather throughout the day, with a special route in place for those wishing to honour the late industrialist. At 3:30 PM, Tata's body will be taken to the Worli crematorium for the final rites.

Among the early ones who arrived to pay respect were Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar, his daughter MP Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, finance industry stalwart Deepak Parekh and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.

"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, remembering Ratan Tata as a "visionary business leader and compassionate soul." He commended Tata for his stable leadership of one of India's oldest business houses, highlighting his dedication to social causes and his constant display of kindness and humility.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Tata as "a unique blend of morality and entrepreneurship," praising his leadership of the Tata Group. "Ratanji Tata was a living legend who successfully led the Tata Group for decades, taking it to new industrial heights," Shinde said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Here's a list of dignitaries who paid tributes to the national icon:

President Droupadi Murmu

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Nepal Prime Minister Sharma Oli

Former President Ram Nath Kovind

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP working President Praful Patel

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

EAM Jaishankar

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

US Consulate

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti

ISRO chairman S Somnath

Former PM Manmohan Singh

Airtel founder Sunil Bharti Mittal

Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla

Anand Mahindra

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Entrepreneur Ananya Birla

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Author-philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy

TN BJP President Annamalai

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

Cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh

Actor Kamal Hasan

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Priyanka Chopra

Gautam Adani

(Please note list will be updated as and when more notable figures pay their last respects)



