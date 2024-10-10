Farewell, Ratan Tata: Wrapped in tricolour, notable figures pay last respects to national icon; list here
Several dignitaries paid their respects to Ratan Tata following his passing, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Nepal Prime Minister Sharma Oli. Tata's mortal remains, wrapped in the tricolor, were brought for public viewing, allowing many to honor the legacy of the esteemed industrialist
Mumbai: The mortal remains of Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and recipient of India's Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honor, were draped in the tricolor as they arrived for public viewing at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in South Mumbai on Thursday (Oct 10). Visuals from the scene depicted a large crowd as people gathered to catch a final glimpse of the corporate titan.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend on behalf of the central government, and full state honours will be accorded to Tata. Crowds are expected to gather throughout the day, with a special route in place for those wishing to honour the late industrialist. At 3:30 PM, Tata's body will be taken to the Worli crematorium for the final rites.
Among the early ones who arrived to pay respect were Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar, his daughter MP Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, finance industry stalwart Deepak Parekh and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.
"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, remembering Ratan Tata as a "visionary business leader and compassionate soul." He commended Tata for his stable leadership of one of India's oldest business houses, highlighting his dedication to social causes and his constant display of kindness and humility.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Tata as "a unique blend of morality and entrepreneurship," praising his leadership of the Tata Group. "Ratanji Tata was a living legend who successfully led the Tata Group for decades, taking it to new industrial heights," Shinde said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Here's a list of dignitaries who paid tributes to the national icon:
President Droupadi Murmu
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Nepal Prime Minister Sharma Oli
Former President Ram Nath Kovind
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP working President Praful Patel
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
EAM Jaishankar
Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
US Consulate
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal
Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar
Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar
NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti
ISRO chairman S Somnath
Former PM Manmohan Singh
Airtel founder Sunil Bharti Mittal
Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla
Anand Mahindra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Entrepreneur Ananya Birla
MNS chief Raj Thackeray
Author-philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy
TN BJP President Annamalai
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
Cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh
Actor Kamal Hasan
Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Priyanka Chopra
Gautam Adani
(Please note list will be updated as and when more notable figures pay their last respects)