Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farewell, Ratan Tata: Wrapped in tricolour, notable figures pay last respects to national icon; list here

    Several dignitaries paid their respects to Ratan Tata following his passing, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Nepal Prime Minister Sharma Oli. Tata's mortal remains, wrapped in the tricolor, were brought for public viewing, allowing many to honor the legacy of the esteemed industrialist

    Farewell, Ratan Tata: Wrapped in tricolour, notable figures pay last respects to national icon; list here anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 12:27 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

    Mumbai: The mortal remains of Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and recipient of India's Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honor, were draped in the tricolor as they arrived for public viewing at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in South Mumbai on Thursday (Oct 10). Visuals from the scene depicted a large crowd as people gathered to catch a final glimpse of the corporate titan.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend on behalf of the central government, and full state honours will be accorded to Tata. Crowds are expected to gather throughout the day, with a special route in place for those wishing to honour the late industrialist. At 3:30 PM, Tata's body will be taken to the Worli crematorium for the final rites.

    Among the early ones who arrived to pay respect were Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar, his daughter MP Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, finance industry stalwart Deepak Parekh and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.

    "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, remembering Ratan Tata as a "visionary business leader and compassionate soul." He commended Tata for his stable leadership of one of India's oldest business houses, highlighting his dedication to social causes and his constant display of kindness and humility.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Tata as "a unique blend of morality and entrepreneurship," praising his leadership of the Tata Group. "Ratanji Tata was a living legend who successfully led the Tata Group for decades, taking it to new industrial heights," Shinde said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

    Here's a list of dignitaries who paid tributes to the national icon:

    President Droupadi Murmu

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Nepal Prime Minister Sharma Oli 

    Former President Ram Nath Kovind

    Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan 

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

    Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP working President Praful Patel

    Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan 

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    EAM Jaishankar

    Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    US Consulate

    Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal

    Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar

    Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar

    NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule

    US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti 

    ISRO chairman S Somnath

    Former PM Manmohan Singh

    Airtel founder Sunil Bharti Mittal

    Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla

    Anand Mahindra

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das 

    Entrepreneur Ananya Birla

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray 

    Author-philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy

    TN BJP President Annamalai

    Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

    Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin 

    Cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh 

     Actor Kamal Hasan

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai 

    Priyanka Chopra

    Gautam Adani

    (Please note list will be updated as and when more notable figures pay their last respects)
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navratri 2024: Kerala govt announces public holiday on Friday for Maha Navami celebration anr

    Navratri 2024: Kerala govt announces public holiday on Friday for Maha Navami celebration

    Maharashtra college student thrashes conductor with slippers in public for harassing girls inside bus (WATCH) shk

    Maharashtra college student thrashes conductor with slippers in public for harassing girls inside bus (WATCH)

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Did you know Tata Group's valuation is bigger than Pakistan's economy? Details here snt

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Did you know Tata Group's valuation is bigger than Pakistan's economy? Details here

    Althaf from Karnataka wins Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery first prize: How much will the winner really take home? dmn

    Althaf from Karnataka wins Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery first prize: How much will the winner really take home?

    Congress to form fact-finding committee to investigate Haryana elections loss - Sources snt

    Congress to form fact-finding committee to investigate Haryana elections loss - Sources

    Recent Stories

    Zara to Zudio 5 brands that you didnt know are part of Tata Group gcw

    Zara to Zudio: 5 brands that you didn't know are part of Tata Group

    Navratri 2024: Kerala govt announces public holiday on Friday for Maha Navami celebration anr

    Navratri 2024: Kerala govt announces public holiday on Friday for Maha Navami celebration

    Maharashtra college student thrashes conductor with slippers in public for harassing girls inside bus (WATCH) shk

    Maharashtra college student thrashes conductor with slippers in public for harassing girls inside bus (WATCH)

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Did you know Tata Group's valuation is bigger than Pakistan's economy? Details here snt

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Did you know Tata Group's valuation is bigger than Pakistan's economy? Details here

    Althaf from Karnataka wins Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery first prize: How much will the winner really take home? dmn

    Althaf from Karnataka wins Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery first prize: How much will the winner really take home?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon