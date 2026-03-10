Union Minister JP Nadda slammed the TMC government in West Bengal, accusing it of undermining democratic institutions. He alleged there is no respect for the rule of law, the judiciary, or constitutional bodies and that CM Mamata Banerjee disrespected the President.

Nadda Accuses TMC of Disregarding Rule of Law

Union Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal of undermining democratic institutions, alleging that the state no longer respects the rule of law, the judiciary, or constitutional authorities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the BJP leader said that West Bengal under the TMC has become the only state where democratic procedures and legal norms are being disregarded. "No respect for law! No respect for judiciary! Threatening everybody! West Bengal, under the TMC government, is the only state where the rule of law has gone for a ride. The TMC has no respect for democratic procedures. They do not believe in democratic practices and even threaten the judiciary," Nadda wrote on X.

Nadda also alleged that the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently disrespected the President Droupadi Murmu, who comes from the tribal community. "Recently, their Chief Minister disrespected the President of India, who herself comes from the tribal community," the post further read.

No respect for law! No respect for judiciary! Threatening everybody! West Bengal, under the TMC government, is the only state where the rule of law has gone for a ride. The TMC has no respect for democratic procedures. They do not believe in democratic practices and even… pic.twitter.com/PTsOLHXWhS — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 10, 2026

Nadda's Remarks in Rajya Sabha

The remarks came as Nadda addressed the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament while responding to a question raised by TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.

During his speech in the Upper House, Nadda questioned why West Bengal was being cited frequently in discussions on legal and administrative action, asserting that such actions were taking place due to alleged governance failures in the state. "Sir, my very respected member, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray ji, has put a question and it is now my responsibility to answer in that very fashion. He has talked about why a lady Chief Minister is being punished, and why so many coercive steps are being taken," Nadda said.

"I don't know why only one state is being done. It is being done not because the only state left is West Bengal where the rules and regulations and the rule of the law has gone for a ride," he added.

Nadda further alleged that the state government does not respect democratic norms or constitutional institutions. "They don't have any respect for democratic procedures; they have no respect for political norms. They don't believe in democratic activities and they even threaten the judiciary," he added.

Referring to the recent controversy involving President Droupadi Murmu, he alleged that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had disrespected the office of the President. "And recently, a lady Chief Minister has disrespected a lady President of India - a Tribal President from the tribal community. And that too, a lady Chief Minister has disrespected the seat of the President of India who happens to be a lady and a tribal," he said.

Nadda further accused the state government of threatening institutions and disregarding the authority of the Election Commission. "There is no respect for law, no respect for the judiciary, threatening everybody, and no respect for the Election Commission of India," he said, adding that the Centre functions strictly according to the rule of law.

Controversy Over President Murmu's Visit

The remarks come amid a political row following President Murmu's recent visit to West Bengal. During a Santhal conference held on Saturday, the President expressed disappointment over the arrangements at the event and questioned the choice of venue, saying many members of the Santal community were unable to attend because it was located in a remote area. She also noted the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other state ministers during the event.

TMC Rejects Allegations, Banerjee Responds

The ruling TMC rejected allegations of protocol lapses, describing them as politically motivated attempts by the opposition to embarrass the state government. Responding to the controversy, Banerjee said the event was not organised by the TMC and clarified that she was attending a Dharna at the time, which she said was aimed at "fighting for the people."

Banerjee also stated that a TMC mayor had been present at the event and that the venue fell under the jurisdiction of the Airport Authority of India. She said the state government had warned that the private organiser lacked the capacity to handle a presidential-level programme but the President decided to attend the event.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also accused critics of attempting to politicise the issue ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, reiterating that the state government respects the President and the Constitution. (ANI)