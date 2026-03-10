PM Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Assam on March 13-14 for government programmes. This precedes a major BJP youth outreach, where Home Minister Amit Shah will address one lakh youths in Guwahati on March 15 to showcase development.

PM Modi, Amit Shah's Assam Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit poll-bound Assam on March 13 and 14 to attend a series of government programmes in Guwahati and Kokrajhar, party sources said.

As per the sources, the visit comes ahead of a major youth outreach initiative planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party, under which Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a massive Youth Conference in Guwahati on March 15. Party sources said around one lakh young people from across the state are expected to take part in the event.

The conference is aimed at strengthening the party's engagement with the youth and highlighting development initiatives and opportunities available to young people in the state.

The back-to-back visits by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are also being viewed as part of a broader effort to showcase development initiatives and connect with different sections of society. Extensive preparations are underway by the party and the state administration for the programmes.

BJP's Election Strategy and Preparations

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will finalise its list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly between March 11 and 15.

Adressing the media at Guwahati, Sarma stated that in case the Election Commission postpones the election dates, then a third phase of Jan Ashirwad Yatra would take place.

The BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra started from Dhekiajuli assembly constituency on February 28, covering more than 900 km across 32 assembly constituencies of the state and interacting with lakhs of people, seeking their blessings.

The 126-seat assembly is likely to go to polls in March-April; no official dates have been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). In the 2021 elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. The BJP is the largest partner in the alliance with 60 seats. (ANI)