Former Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta was sworn in as the new Governor of Himachal Pradesh in Shimla. The oath was administered by the state's Chief Justice in a ceremony attended by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other dignitaries.

Swearing-in Ceremony

Former Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta was sworn in as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh in a simple yet impressive ceremony held at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday. Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. Governor of Haryana Ashim Kumar Ghosh, along with his wife Mitra Ghosh, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Lady Governor Bindu Gupta were also present on the occasion. Gupta took the oath in Hindi, a release said.

For the first time at Lok Bhavan, the ceremony began with the singing of Vande Mataram, followed by the National Anthem. Vande Mataram was also sung again after the oath-taking ceremony concluded. The Governor was presented with an impressive Guard of Honour on the occasion.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Shri Sanjay Gupta read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President of India. Secretary to the Governor CP Verma, then obtained the signature of the Governor on the charge certificate. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Speaker of the HP Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma, Political Advisor to the Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, MLAs, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh PublicService Commission Capt. Rameshwar Singh Thakur, Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari, chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and members of various commissions, boards and corporations, Vice-Chancellors of universities, senior civil and police officers and other prominent personalities were also present on the occasion.

Governor Outlines Vision and Priorities

Earlier today, Governor Kavinder Gupta performed a traditional pooja along with his family members before proceeding to the oath-taking ceremony. Later, interacting with media persons, the Governor expressed gratitude to the President of India for appointing him to the constitutional office. He said that he would work strictly in accordance with the Constitution and maintain close coordination with the State Government.

Commitment to Constitutional Role

"The office of the Governor is a constitutional responsibility. The Governor does not belong to any political party and works for the overall development of the State and society," he said. Gupta said that he would strive to carry forward the initiatives started by previous Governors and would seek the cooperation of the Chief Minister and the State Government in completing them on priority. He said that Himachal Pradesh is a leading state in the field of education and said that he would focus on improving the quality of education in the State. Referring to his earlier experience as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, he said that the geographical conditions of Himachal Pradesh are similar to those of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. "During my tenure in Ladakh, I travelled more than 10,000 kilometres within seven months. I am familiar with the challenges of hilly regions". He said that the hospitality of the people of Himachal Pradesh had deeply impressed him.

Key Focus Areas

Highlighting his priorities, the Governor said he would work towards promoting environmental protection, particularly enhancing the State's green cover, preserving cultural heritage and strengthening tourism with special emphasis on religious tourism. He also stressed the importance of quality education, skill development and the effective implementation of the National Education Policy by integrating Indian values with modern education. He said that special attention would also be given to tribal development, promotion of natural farming, youth welfare and strengthening the ongoing campaign against drug abuse. Efforts would also be made to ensure that central schemes are effectively implemented to improve infrastructure and connectivity in remote areas of the State.

The Governor further said that initiatives such as education, value-based learning and counselling would be strengthened to make the campaign for a drug-free Himachal more effective. He said that sports initiatives like Khelo India could also be linked with such efforts to engage the youth positively.

Border Development and Health Initiatives

Gupta also emphasised the importance of development in border areas adjoining China and said that schemes like the Vibrant Village Programme would be promoted. He further said that special efforts would be made to achieve the goal of tuberculosis elimination in the State. He expressed confidence that with the cooperation of the State Government, the ruling and opposition parties, as well as social and voluntary organisations, collective efforts would be made to take the small hill State of Himachal Pradesh to new heights of inclusive and sustainable development. (ANI)