The conflict between Iran and Israel is expanding across the Middle East and is affecting several countries in the region. Fresh Israeli air strikes, drone attacks, missile interceptions and rising civilian deaths show that the war is intensifying rather than slowing down.

On Sunday, Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards said the country could continue an intense war for six months if necessary. At the same time, Israel confirmed that it carried out a strike on a hotel in central Beirut where it claimed senior Iranian military commanders were staying.

The fighting has now spread far beyond Iran and Israel. Several Gulf countries reported missile and drone attacks, while energy supplies and oil markets are also facing new risks. Civilians across the region are increasingly worried as infrastructure damage and casualties continue to rise.

Below is a detailed explanation of the latest developments in the growing regional conflict.