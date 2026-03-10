One of the main ideas discussed in the Soviet research was that parasitic worms and cancer tumours might share similar metabolic behaviour.

Metabolism refers to the chemical processes that allow living cells to produce energy and survive.

According to the research, parasitic worms living in the human intestine rely heavily on a process known as anaerobic metabolism. This means they can generate energy even when oxygen levels are very low.

Tumour cells were believed to behave in a similar way.

Scientists had observed that many cancer cells also survive in environments with limited oxygen. This can happen because tumours often grow very quickly, sometimes faster than the body can supply them with blood and oxygen.

Because of this, cancer cells may adapt to survive in low-oxygen conditions.

The Soviet researchers suggested that both parasites and tumours might belong to what they called an “aerofermentor” metabolic type.

This term, introduced by German scientist Th. Brand, refers to cells that can produce energy in both oxygen-rich and oxygen-poor conditions.

Such flexibility could help both parasites and tumour cells survive inside the body.

Large energy reserves inside tissues

Another similarity highlighted in the research involved glycogen, a molecule used by cells to store energy.

The Soviet scientists reported that both parasitic worms and tumour tissues appeared to accumulate unusually large reserves of glycogen.

This buildup suggested that these cells might rely on unusual metabolic processes compared with healthy tissues.

According to the study, the presence of large glycogen reserves could allow these cells to continue producing energy even when conditions inside the body become unfavourable.

This observation strengthened the idea that parasites and cancer cells might share some basic biological traits.

Also Read: Doctor Held In Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada After PG Medico's Suicide; Police Suspect Relationship Dispute

Early experiments with chemical compounds

The Soviet researchers also examined how certain chemicals affected both parasites and tumours.

In laboratory experiments, some compounds appeared to act against both types of organisms.

One example mentioned in the CIA document was a drug called Myracyl D.

This compound was first synthesised in 1938 by German chemist H. Mauss. It had already been used to treat bilharzia, a parasitic disease caused by blood flukes.

According to the Soviet research, the drug also showed activity against malignant tumours in experiments.

This finding suggested that medicines developed to fight parasites might also influence cancer cells.