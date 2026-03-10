1951 CIA Report On Parasite-Cancer Similarities Sparks Debate Decades Later
A declassified CIA document from 1951 has resurfaced online, drawing attention to a Soviet scientific study that explored similarities between parasitic worms and cancer tumours. It said some compounds affected both parasites and tumour cells.
Old CIA document on Soviet cancer research resurfaces online
A decades-old intelligence document has recently gone viral online, triggering fresh debate about early scientific research into cancer. The document was prepared by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in February 1951. Although it was officially declassified in 2014, it has only recently gained widespread attention after being shared on social media.
The report summarised a Soviet scientific paper that explored possible similarities between parasitic worms and cancer tumours. While the research did not claim that cancer is caused by parasites, it suggested that both might share some biochemical features and could respond to similar treatments.
The resurfacing of the document has led to strong reactions online, with some people questioning why such research remained hidden for decades.
Soviet study caught the attention of US intelligence
The CIA document was based on a 1950 article published in the Soviet scientific journal Priroda. The paper was written by Professor V. V. Alpatov, a scientist studying the biochemical behaviour of organisms known as endoparasites.
Endoparasites are parasites that live inside the body of another organism. Examples include parasitic worms that survive within the human body.
During the early years of the Cold War, the United States closely monitored scientific progress in the Soviet Union. American intelligence agencies often translated and analysed Soviet research papers to understand developments in medicine, biology and other fields.
Officials believed such work could have implications for both public health and national defence.
Because of this interest, the CIA translated Alpatov’s article and produced a short report summarising its key findings.
Also Read: Earth Warming Faster Than Ever Before, New Study Raises Alarm
Similarities between parasites and tumours
One of the main ideas discussed in the Soviet research was that parasitic worms and cancer tumours might share similar metabolic behaviour.
Metabolism refers to the chemical processes that allow living cells to produce energy and survive.
According to the research, parasitic worms living in the human intestine rely heavily on a process known as anaerobic metabolism. This means they can generate energy even when oxygen levels are very low.
Tumour cells were believed to behave in a similar way.
Scientists had observed that many cancer cells also survive in environments with limited oxygen. This can happen because tumours often grow very quickly, sometimes faster than the body can supply them with blood and oxygen.
Because of this, cancer cells may adapt to survive in low-oxygen conditions.
The Soviet researchers suggested that both parasites and tumours might belong to what they called an “aerofermentor” metabolic type.
This term, introduced by German scientist Th. Brand, refers to cells that can produce energy in both oxygen-rich and oxygen-poor conditions.
Such flexibility could help both parasites and tumour cells survive inside the body.
Large energy reserves inside tissues
Another similarity highlighted in the research involved glycogen, a molecule used by cells to store energy.
The Soviet scientists reported that both parasitic worms and tumour tissues appeared to accumulate unusually large reserves of glycogen.
This buildup suggested that these cells might rely on unusual metabolic processes compared with healthy tissues.
According to the study, the presence of large glycogen reserves could allow these cells to continue producing energy even when conditions inside the body become unfavourable.
This observation strengthened the idea that parasites and cancer cells might share some basic biological traits.
Also Read: Doctor Held In Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada After PG Medico's Suicide; Police Suspect Relationship Dispute
Early experiments with chemical compounds
The Soviet researchers also examined how certain chemicals affected both parasites and tumours.
In laboratory experiments, some compounds appeared to act against both types of organisms.
One example mentioned in the CIA document was a drug called Myracyl D.
This compound was first synthesised in 1938 by German chemist H. Mauss. It had already been used to treat bilharzia, a parasitic disease caused by blood flukes.
According to the Soviet research, the drug also showed activity against malignant tumours in experiments.
This finding suggested that medicines developed to fight parasites might also influence cancer cells.
Compounds that interfere with DNA production
Another substance discussed in the report was Guanozolo.
This compound is chemically similar to guanine, one of the building blocks of DNA and RNA.
In laboratory tests, Guanozolo interfered with the production of nucleic acids. These molecules are essential for cells because they carry genetic information.
Cancer cells depend on rapid DNA replication to grow and divide quickly. If this process is blocked, tumour growth may slow down.
The Soviet experiments showed that Guanozolo could suppress nucleic acid production in certain microorganisms and also in tumour cells grown in mice.
These results encouraged researchers to explore whether such compounds might one day be used to control cancer growth.
Unusual chemical reactions in tumours
The research also examined how parasites and tumour tissues reacted to another chemical called atebrin.
Atebrin exists in two mirror-image forms, known as enantiomers. These two forms have the same chemical composition but different spatial structures.
In most animals studied, the left-rotating version of atebrin was found to be more toxic.
However, the Soviet experiments revealed an unusual pattern.
Tumour tissues from mice, parasitic worms found in frogs and certain molluscs with left-spiralling shells appeared to be more sensitive to the right-rotating version of the chemical.
This observation suggested that tumour cells and parasites might have what scientists call chemically inverted receptors.
In simple terms, this means their molecular structures interact with chemicals differently from normal cells.
Proposed biological similarities
Based on these findings, the Soviet scientists suggested several biological features that parasites and tumours might share. These included the presence of special antigens that trigger immune reactions, unusual purine metabolism related to DNA production and altered enzyme systems inside the cell’s protoplasm.
The researchers believed these features might be connected to the abnormal behaviour of cancer cells.
They suggested that cancer might arise from chemical changes within a cell’s internal environment. In particular, changes in enzymes and the proteins that carry them could affect how cells grow and divide.
However, these ideas were still early scientific theories at the time and required further research.
Social media reactions spark controversy
Although the CIA document was made public in 2014, it recently gained new attention after circulating widely on social media platforms.
Some online users interpreted the report as proof that cancer might be caused by parasites.
One user wrote on the platform X that American officials had known about the research but kept it hidden.
“The Americans knew. They read it, classified it confidential, and locked it in a vault for 60 years,” the user claimed while sharing images of the documents.
Another user posted that the report showed the CIA knew “cancer was parasites”.
However, experts note that the document does not make such a claim.
Instead, it simply summarises a Soviet scientific paper that observed biochemical similarities between parasitic organisms and tumour cells.
CIA yet to respond to renewed interest
Following the recent online discussions, the Daily Mail reported that it had contacted the CIA for comment.
So far, the agency has not issued a public response to the renewed attention surrounding the document.
It is common for intelligence agencies to collect and analyse scientific research from other countries, especially during periods of political tension such as the Cold War.
At that time, advances in biology and medicine were seen as strategically important because they could influence public health, scientific leadership and even biological warfare research.
Modern cancer science views the idea differently
Today, cancer research has advanced far beyond the early theories explored in the mid-20th century.
Modern scientists do not treat tumours as parasites in the literal sense.
However, researchers still study many of the same biological features mentioned in the old report.
For example, altered metabolism in cancer cells remains an important area of research. Scientists continue to investigate how tumours survive in low-oxygen environments and how they manage energy inside the body.
Another major research focus is how cancer cells avoid detection by the immune system.
These areas are part of the ongoing effort to better understand how cancer develops and how it might be treated more effectively.
A glimpse into Cold War science
The resurfaced CIA document provides a rare look into the scientific ideas circulating during the early years of cancer research.
In the 1950s, scientists around the world were still trying to understand the basic nature of cancer. Many different theories were explored as researchers searched for clues that might lead to effective treatments.
The document also highlights how closely governments monitored scientific work during the Cold War.
For American intelligence analysts, even research about parasites and tumours could be considered important enough to translate, study and archive.
Although the report does not reveal a hidden cure for cancer, it offers an interesting historical record of how scientists once tried to solve one of medicine’s greatest challenges.
Check the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Stay updated with the latest World News and global developments from politics to economy and current affairs. Get in-depth coverage of China News, Europe News, Pakistan News, and South Asia News, along with top headlines from the UK and US. Follow expert analysis, international trends, and breaking updates from around the globe. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.