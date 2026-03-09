Crude oil prices recorded a major jump on March 9, 2026, reflecting growing concerns about supply disruptions in the Middle East. According to market data, crude oil was trading at $98.44 per barrel, marking an 8.30% increase from the previous day.

The rise is part of a much bigger upward trend. Over the past one month, crude oil prices have climbed 53.91%, while the price is 49.09% higher than the same period last year. The figures come from trading data based on a contract for difference (CFD) that tracks the benchmark global crude oil market.

Historically, crude oil prices had reached an all-time high of $410.45 in December 2025, showing how volatile the market has become during major global conflicts and supply disruptions.