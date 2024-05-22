Suhana Khan turns 24: Movies to brand endorsements, know her net worth

Entertainment
Suhana Khan, the second-oldest child of interior designer Gauri Khan and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, enthralled audiences even before her formal Bollywood debut.
Her career was taking an exciting turn when her debut feature, "The Archies," premiered.
Suhana Khan's net worth is claimed to be Rs 13 crore, or around $1.5 million.
Her family's wealth, brand sponsorships (including Maybelline), and recent real estate purchases in Alibaug are proof of this.
Her wise investments in properties valued around Rs 13 crore demonstrate her financial aptitude, even at such a young age.
Suhana Khan's net worth is projected to rise as her film career continues.