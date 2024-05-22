Entertainment

Suhana Khan turns 24: Movies to brand endorsements, know her net worth

Daughter of Shah Rukh Khan

Suhana Khan, the second-oldest child of interior designer Gauri Khan and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, enthralled audiences even before her formal Bollywood debut. 

Debut film

Her career was taking an exciting turn when her debut feature, "The Archies," premiered.

Net worth

Suhana Khan's net worth is claimed to be Rs 13 crore, or around $1.5 million.

Family wealth

Her family's wealth, brand sponsorships (including Maybelline), and recent real estate purchases in Alibaug are proof of this.

Investments

Her wise investments in properties valued around Rs 13 crore demonstrate her financial aptitude, even at such a young age.

Net worth expected to rise

 Suhana Khan's net worth is projected to rise as her film career continues. 

