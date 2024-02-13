Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Explained: Why are farmers' protest 2.0 a test for both NDA and INDIA bloc?

    As PM Modi is seeking a historic third consecutive term, the renewed farm protests pose a significant test for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the lead-up to the crucial 2024 elections.

    As farmers' protests regain momentum, the national capital witnessed chaos with teargas fired on protestors at the Shambhu border, disrupting traffic in Delhi-NCR. This resurgence comes just three years after farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh staged a prolonged protest against the contentious farm laws, culminating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of their repeal on November 19, 2021.

    Class 7 student pens emotional letter to ex-CM Hemant Soren after portrait removal in Jharkhand school

    What are the challenges for PM Modi's BJP?:

    The BJP's recent electoral success has buoyed their spirits, yet the farmers' agitation, primarily from politically pivotal states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, adds a layer of complexity.

    In Punjab, where the BJP had minimal success in the 2019 elections, the upcoming multi-cornered contest, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting independently, raises uncertainties for the BJP. Talks of a potential alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal have surfaced, but the situation remains fluid.

    In Haryana, the BJP, which secured all 10 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, is expecting challenges due to active farmer participation. The alliance with Jannayak Janata Party aims to mitigate potential impacts of the protests.

    Uttar Pradesh, a key battleground with 80 Lok Sabha seats, witnessed BJP dominance in 2014 and 2019. However, the ongoing protests add a layer of unpredictability. The Rashtriya Lok Dal's potential alliance with the BJP may further influence the electoral landscape.

    'Wrong to put Annadata in jail': Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP snubs Centre, backs farmers

    What are the challenges for the INDIA bloc?:

    The INDIA bloc, eyeing a resurgence, is facing internal challenges. The exits of Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the RLD, coupled with Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal's independent election plans, create an existential crisis for the alliance.

    Rahul Gandhi, using the farmers' protest as a platform, criticized PM Modi, focusing on issues of MSP and farmer debts. The Congress aims to make its presence felt in the Hindi heartland, where it has struggled against the BJP.

    Maharashtra: BJP plans to offer Rajya Sabha seat to Ashok Chavan, nomination expected tomorrow

