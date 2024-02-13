Maharashtra: BJP plans to offer Rajya Sabha seat to Ashok Chavan, nomination expected tomorrow

On Monday, Ashok Chavan, a five-term MLA elected from Bhokar assembly constituency in Nanded district, resigned from the legislative assembly, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), and the primary membership of the party.

The abrupt resignation of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has left the Congress party in Marathwada without a prominent political figure. While the local Congress unit was taken aback by Chavan's decision, party leadership at the senior level had sensed the possibility of such a move.

On Monday, Ashok Chavan, a five-term MLA elected from Bhokar assembly constituency in Nanded district, resigned from the legislative assembly, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), and the primary membership of the party. His resignation was submitted to assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar and MPCC president Nana Patole.

Chavan clarified that his decision to resign was not prompted by any specific grievances within the Congress. Despite holding significant positions within the party, he expressed his desire to explore other options. While remaining non-committal, reports suggest Chavan had been in negotiations with BJP leaders regarding his political future, sparking speculation about a potential BJP nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections or contesting Lok Sabha elections from his hometown Nanded.

Ashok Chavan, a loyalist of the Nehru-Gandhi family, had served in various capacities within the Congress, including being the Chief Minister and MPCC president. However, he had to step down as CM in 2010 amidst allegations related to the Adarsh land scam, where his relatives were accused of benefiting from the scheme.

Chavan's political journey included being elected to the Lok Sabha twice—in 1987 and 2014. He lost in the 2019 Legislative Assembly polls but secured a seat in the assembly. During his tenure in the state government, he held crucial portfolios, and in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government from 2019 to 2022, he served as the Public Works Minister under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.

Notably, Chavan's resignation adds to the recent trend of politicians switching party allegiances. Milind Deora joined the Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde, and Baba Siddique aligned with the NCP under deputy CM Ajit Pawar.