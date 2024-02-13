Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Class 7 student pens emotional letter to ex-CM Hemant Soren after portrait removal in Jharkhand school

    Manisha's handwritten letter to the former CM, expressing her dismay over the absence of his portrait, garnered attention online, bringing the incident to the forefront of local discussions.

    Class 7 student pens emotional letter to ex-CM Hemant Soren after portrait removal in Jharkhand school AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

    A seventh-grade student at CM Excellence School in Palamu district, Jharkhand, recently voiced her disheartenment after discovering the removal of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren's portrait from her classroom. Thirteen-year-old Manisha, impressed by Soren's initiatives to enhance education, penned a letter expressing her disappointment, and the note quickly gained traction on social media, sparking conversations in the town.

    Maharashtra: BJP plans to offer Rajya Sabha seat to Ashok Chavan, nomination expected tomorrow

    The Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Anurag Kumar Tiwary, stated that the local administration had not received any video evidence of the incident but assured a thorough investigation if required.

    Principal Karunand Tiwary highlighted that numerous students and parents held a positive view of Soren's contributions to education, particularly his initiatives offering free schooling for underprivileged children.

    Despite Soren's current custody by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam, the community's appreciation for his educational efforts remains intact.

    Three days ago, Manisha entered her classroom to discover Soren's portrait missing. Impressed by the educational initiatives taken during his tenure, she conveyed her disappointment through the heartfelt letter.

    'Wrong to put Annadata in jail': Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP snubs Centre, backs farmers

    The incident gained prominence after the letter circulated on social media platforms, prompting discussions about the removal of political figures' portraits in educational institutions.

    The removal of Hemant Soren's portrait from the classroom has not only impacted the students but has become a symbol of the broader sentiment towards the contributions made by political leaders to the education sector.

